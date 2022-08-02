Stephen Kenny expects new coach to be in place for Nations League conclusion

Stephen Kenny envisages having the fourth different No 3 coach in place for Ireland’s concluding Uefa Nations League campaign next month.

There was a sense of inevitability about the departure of John Eustace from the role last month, following just four months after Anthony Barry walked away.

They were both enticed by more attractive offers – Barry to work with World Cup bound Belgium while remaining at Chelsea and Eustace assuming his first-ever permanent English league job at his local club Birmingham City.

Damien Duff had been championed as the fresh eyes and ears alongside Kenny and his U21 assistant Keith Andrews when they were promoted to the seniors in April 2020 but the Irish legend quit seven months later, in the same week as goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, without specifying his reasons.

Speaking today at an Elverys FAI Summer Soccer School visit in Tullamore, Kenny wasn’t committing to reverting to Duff’s arrangement of not having job-sharing club duties.

"Yes, there will be - I imagine there would be,” he said about a replacement being on the ground for the visit to Scotland on September 24 and the hosting of Armenia three days later.

“I made it clear to John initially when he was appointed that I was not interested in someone who wanted to be a manager in the short-term and that he needed to commit for longer.

"But he obviously lost his job at QPR where he was happy being assistant there and having the international aspect. It was a huge step up for him coming into the senior international set up.

"He was with us for a short period, just two camps, he really enjoyed it and was enthused by the opportunity.

"Then the way that he lost his job at QPR and then he got offered the Birmingham job which is his home town. It was a good opportunity and we can only wish him well.

"It's a big club and he could not turn it down. We must respect that.” He added: “Keith has been my assistant since the start of the U21 campaign in 2019. We work closely together and are full time employees with the FAI.

"We cover England and work on matters throughout the year with Stephen Rice. He is full time as chief scout. Dean Kiely is working with us since the start of the last campaign. The additional coaches are in part time positions and will be filled in time."