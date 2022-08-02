Tricky assignment for Shamrock Rovers in Europa League draw

The Hoops have also learned their potential path in the Conference League, along with St Pat's and Sligo Rovers.
EASTERN PROMISE: Stephen Bradley's Hoops face some long journeys if they progress in Europe.  Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 13:47
Adrian Russell

Shamrock Rovers will face a tough task in the play-off round of the Europa League if they can negotiate a route past Shkupi of Macedonia.

The League of Ireland champions have been drawn to face either Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan or Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Stephen Bradley’s side take on the Macedonians in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

The losers of the clash of Qarabag and Ferencvaros will take on the Hoops, if the Tallaght side progress.

In the Conference League draw however, should Rovers lose to Shkupi, they’ll take on the winner of Ballkani (Kosovo) and KÍ Klaksvík of the Faroe Islands.

Elsewhere, if Pat's shock CSKA Sofia they’ll face Denmark’s Brondby or Swiss heavyweights Basel.

Sligo Rovers would have to prepare for Dunajská Streda of Slovakia or Romanian side FCSB - formerly well known as Steaua Bucherest – should they overcome Viking FK of Norway in the third qualifying round.

West Ham will face either Danish club Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the play-off qualifying round for a place in the Europa Conference League, meanwhile.

David Moyes' side will be at home in the first leg on August 18, and face a trip to either Denmark or the Faroes for the second leg seven days later.

Viborg and B36 face each other over two legs this Wednesday and in a week's time, with the winner taking on the Hammers.

