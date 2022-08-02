Cork City will travel to face Derry City in FAI Cup second round

Cork City face a long trip north to take on Premier Division side Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup. City overcame local rivals Cobh Ramblers 1-0 in the first round on Sunday, in a game overshadowed by a fence which collapsed during the celebrations for City's goal.

There is only one all-Premier Division tie in the second round with Shamrock Rovers travelling to 2005 winners Drogheda United. Drogheda knocked the Hoops out of the Cup in 2018.