Cork City will travel to face Derry City in FAI Cup second round

Cork City face a long trip north to take on Premier Division side Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup. City overcame local rivals Cobh Ramblers 1-0 in the first round on Sunday, in a game overshadowed by a fence which collapsed during the celebrations for City's goal.
There is only one all-Premier Division tie in the second round with Shamrock Rovers travelling to 2005 winners Drogheda United. Drogheda knocked the Hoops out of the Cup in 2018.
There are four non-league sides in the draw and all four have been drawn to play at home. Bonagee United of Donegal will face Damien Duff's Shelbourne.
Lucan United will have a Dublin derby against Bohemians. Treaty United will travel to face Maynooth University Town.
Malahide United will host Waterford FC, who produced arguably the shock of the first round by knocking out holders St Patrick's Athletic.
First Division promotion hopefuls Galway United will entertain Premier Division strugglers UCD.
While Wexford FC, who knocked out high flying Sligo Rovers in the first round, will host Dundalk.
Ties will take place on the weekend of August 28.
The draw in full:
Bonagee United v Shelbourne
Lucan United v Bohemians
Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers
Derry City v Cork City
Galway United v UCD
Maynooth University Town v Treaty United
Wexford FC v Dundalk
Malahide United v Waterford FC