Cobh Ramblers to learn lessons from fence collapse

The First Division club expressed relief that nobody was injured during the incident which followed Cork City's winning goal in the derby clash.
Cork City fans after a fence gave way during celebrations for Ruairi Keating's goal during the FAI Cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park. 

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 11:57
John Fallon

Cobh Ramblers have vowed to learn 'lessons' from a crowd surge which caused a fence to collapse during Sunday's FAI Cup defeat to Cork City at St Colman’s Park.

The First Division club expressed relief that nobody was injured during the incident which followed City's winning goal in the derby clash.

The FAI have launched an investigation into the incident which was played before another impressive attendance of 2,710.

“As a club, the safety of all our patrons is the most important consideration in every game,” said a statement issued on Monday morning by Cobh.

“We are thankful that nobody was injured when a section of our pitch fencing collapsed yesterday in the area occupied by the Cork City fans as they celebrated a goal.

“We could never have foreseen such a large surge forward onto the fence but we are satisfied that its collapsible design prevented any injury.

“A greater dispersion of Cork City fans specifically in this area was advisable and we recognise this.

“There was sufficient space in this terraced area to allow for greater dispersion, specifically behind the dugouts and there was a joint responsibility here.

“Critically, the allocation of families to the seated Liam McMahon stand prevented any children from being present during the surge. As part of our debrief of the game we will action any learnings for us. Finally, we would like to thank the Gardai, the Cork City staff and FAI representative and our own volunteers for their timely reactions.” 

