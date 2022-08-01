Cesc Fabregas joins Liam Kerrigan at Serie B side Como 97

Liam Kerrigan was joined on the Como 1907 training pitch today by Cesc Fabregas, after the World Cup and European Championship winner made the Serie B outfit his latest club.

Former England midfielder Dennis Wise has been chief executive at the Italian outfit for the last couple of years, recently adding ex-Waterford manager Marc Bircham to the coaching staff.

Bircham was able to recommend UCD’s Kerrigan from his spell last year in the League of Ireland but the capture of Fabregas, albeit at the age of 35, represents their marquee recruit.

Wise confirmed that the Spaniard will become part-owner of the club in a deal that entails a two-year playing contract.

After gaining promotion in 2021, Como have ambitions of taking the ultimate step of repeating the feat to mingle with the likes of Juventus and AC Milan. Their last season in Serie A was almost 20 years ago.

“I come here with the same ambition as always: I want to play, I want to win and take Como to Serie A,” former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fàbregas said. “I still have a lot to do in soccer, I have a lot of ambition.

“I wanted an experience which could excite and motivate me. Como has a long-term project and it was exactly what I wanted but the credit goes to Dennis Wise who made me take this opportunity.”

Ireland U21 attacker Kerrigan has impressed in pre-season, putting him contention to feature in this Saturday’s Coppa Italia first round tie against Spezia. They then open their league campaign a week later by facing Cagliari.