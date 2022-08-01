Lonergan strike lifts UCD off the bottom after draw with Drogheda

Drogheda Utd 1 UCD 1

UCD climbed off the foot of the Premier Division table for the first time in five months, as teenage hotshot Thomas Lonergan helped them secure a crucial point against Drogheda United.

Drogheda's Adam Foley opened the deadlock with an early goal. They took advantage when UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy’s clearance went straight to Dayle Rooney. The ball was worked out to Darragh Markey and his low cross was converted at the back post by Foley.

The hosts were dominant early on, with Dean Williams squandering an opportunity when well placed. Foley, eager to add to his tally, again connected with a Markey delivery from the left but his shot across goal was outside the post.

A fine cross field move ended in Rooney hitting the crossbar but the Students, to their credit, grew into the game as the first half progressed. Lonergan took aim but his effort didn’t duly trouble Colin McCabe.

The striker, who hit a cup double against Cockhill Celtic on Friday, then beat Andrew Quinn before firing wide and had another glimpse at goal from John Ryan’s cross.

The 18-year-old's warning signs were ultimately not heeded by Drogheda as Andy Myler’s team drew level in first half injury time. A Quinn clearance was more up than out and after Dara Keane saw a shot blocked, the ball rebound kindly for Lonergan who produced a confident finish.

The second half played out as did the first half, with both teams mustering periods of pressure in search of a lead, and ultimately winning, goal. Lonergan went closest when his header from John Ryan’s left-wing cross bounced away off the upright.

Sam Todd made a superb goal line block to deny Williams a certain goal and Healy redeemed himself when he denied Rooney at the near post.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Nugent (Noone, 72); Foley (Grimes, 72), Markey, Rooney (Lyons, 64); Williams (Brennan, 64).

UCD: Healy; Dunne, Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Keane, Higgins (Brennan, 74), Caffrey, Ryan (Dignam, 74); Duffy (Nolan, 89), Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Harvey.