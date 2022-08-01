Swansea manager expresses admiration for Chiedozie Ogbene

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has expressed his admiration for Chiedozie Ogbene but Rotherham United claim they’ve yet to receive any bids for their Irish star.

Speculation linking the Corkman with a move to Wales was fuelled in May when Ogbene branded them a “big club” amid reported interest.

Promotion elevated his Millers side to the same stage as Swansea and he quickly showed his capabilities back on the Championship platform by opening the scoring in Saturday’s duel between the clubs.

That Rotherham activated a 12-month extension on Ogbene’s contract in the summer hasn’t dampened transfer talk and his value will reduce to zero by next summer if they don’t choose to cash in.

Adding substance to the talk of a switch was the reportedly imminent move by recruitment guru Rob Scott, who engineered the capture of Ogbene for both Brentford and Rotherham, to Swansea.

That has yet to take flight and, while Martin spoke in complimentary terms about the attacking revelation in the Ireland team of the past year, he was non-committal on a swoop before the transfer window closes on August 31.

"He's at a club that really values him, he plays all the time (but) I've never spoken to the player in my life,” Martin said about the 25-year-old following the 1-1 draw.

“He's done great with his career recently, with Ireland and everything, but, when someone is linked, in football, the perception and reality are often really far apart.

"I saw us linked with a left centre-half who I've never heard of this week.

"There's been so many players linked with us. Some will be real, some will be tenuous and some will be completely miles away from it. That's where it is.”

A shortage of forward options forced Rotherham to redeploy Ogbene into the position Stephen Kenny prefers him in.

“You can see why I like Chieo up there because he gets you up the pitch and gets you in,” said manager Paul Warne, who confirmed no formal offer for Ogbene have been fielded.

“Your best players can play anywhere - you’ve just got to get them in the team.

“I think he’s a threat and the way the Championship is, centre-forwards don’t get beaten up. There’s a lot more ball play, a lot more sliding players down the side. It will favour him - plus he doesn’t have to run back.

“He could be the answer. If you ask him he doesn’t want to play anywhere else but there – no one grows up wanting to be a wing-back.

“He scored his goal, caused problems, so I definitely see him at this moment as a very good 10 behind the No 9 or a 9. He definitely cemented on Saturday what I thought before he played.”