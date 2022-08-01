Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan suffers ‘discriminatory abuse’ in friendly in Portugal

Wolves have called for an investigation after reporting forward Hwang Hee-chan suffered “discriminatory abuse” in a friendly with Farense
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan suffers ‘discriminatory abuse’ in friendly in Portugal

ABUSE: Wolves said Hwang Hee-chan was the target of discriminatory abuse. Pic: John Walton/PA

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 15:41
PA Sport

Wolves have called for an investigation after reporting forward Hwang Hee-chan suffered “discriminatory abuse” in a friendly with Farense.

Wolves closed their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Portuguese side, but it was marred by Hwang being targeted by racist gestures from home supporters.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening’s game with SC Farense.

“We will be reporting the incident to UEFA and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate. We are offering our full support to the player involved.

“Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

Hwang’s penalty earned a draw for Bruno Lage’s side after they went behind to Christian Ponde’s early opener.

More in this section

Niamh Fahey inks new Liverpool deal Niamh Fahey inks new Liverpool deal
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Fabinho: Beating ‘best team in England’ makes Community Shield win even better
Cobh Ramblers to learn lessons from fence collapse Cobh Ramblers to learn lessons from fence collapse
RacismPlace: UK
<p>SCORER: Chiedozie Ogbene (left) scored for Rotherham at the weekend. Pic: Will Matthews/PA Wire.</p>

Swansea manager expresses admiration for Chiedozie Ogbene

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up