Niamh Fahey inks new Liverpool deal

The Galway native’s two-year deal had lapsed following their Championship title win and the parties have finally come to an agreement on fresh terms.
Niamh Fahey: “It’s brilliant, I’m so excited for the year ahead and I’m delighted to extend my stay."

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 13:20
John Fallon

Niamh Fahey will officially captain Liverpool on their Women’s Super League return after the Ireland centurion agreed a new contract.

The Galway native’s two-year deal had lapsed following their Championship title win and the parties have finally come to an agreement on fresh terms.

Pool begin their WSL campaign on September 11 at Reading with the Merseyside derby against Everton two weeks later at Anfield.

Fahey’s fellow Ireland internationals Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan are also part of Matt Beard’s squad.

Beard said of 34-year-old centre-back Fahey: “Niamh was outstanding last year, a great leader on and off the pitch.

“Her performances last season, even in the big games, were fantastic. Her experience will be something we will need next season. She’s a great character, technically she’s a very gifted football player and a very, very good defender.” 

For Fahey, the chance to continue her career with the Reds was a ‘no-brainer’.

She said: “It’s brilliant, I’m so excited for the year ahead and I’m delighted to extend my stay. Getting to lift the trophy last season with this group of girls and staff, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. It wasn’t even a decision.

“It’s something that makes me very proud.” 

