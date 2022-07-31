Waterford knock out reigning FAI Cup champions St Pat's

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Waterford FC 3

In the shock of the first round, reigning Extra.ie FAI Cup holders St. Patricks Athletic fell at the first hurdle going out to an inspired Waterford FC side, with all the goals coming in a crazy first half.

It was the hosts, maybe carrying a bit of a European hangover from their victory on Thursday, who found themselves behind in a truly breathless encounter when Wassim Aouachria turned home a brilliantly whipped Phoenix Patterson cross from the right. But the holders responded immediately as the lively Ronan Coughlan levelled from the spot sending Paul Martin the wrong way.

The game was resembling something of a basketball game as both sides missed glorious chances to take the lead. Joe Redmond’s looped header clipped the outside of the post before Aouchria missed a one-on-one.

The Saints got their noses in front with a half hour played when Dutch midfielder Thijs Timmermans delivered an inviting free kick from the left wing that found the head of Tom Grivosti at the back post, who powered his header home.

But The Blues weren’t in Inchicore to make up the numbers and responded immediately thanks to a mistake from Pat’s attacker Serge Atakayi, who’s tame back pass fell to the feet of big number nine Aouchria to grab his second.

As the frenetic half drew to a close it was the visitors who retook the lead, thanks to a classy left footed curler from Junior Quitirna.

Having emptied the bench with the big hitters, Eoin Doyle, Chris Forrester and Adam O’Reilly, it was mainly one-way traffic for the second half but Paul Martin remained relatively untroubled.

Desperation, and frustration, grew around the famous old ground as the time just got away from the home side and the Blues defence held firm to pull off a massive shock in the result of the weekend.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joe Anang, Barry Cotter, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jamie Lennon (Eoin Doyle, 60’), Ronan Coughlan (Tunde Owolabi, 73’), Serge Atakayi (Chris Forrester, 45’), Mark Doyle, Anto Breslin, Thijs Timmermans (Billy King, 45’), Paddy Barrett (Adam O’Reilly, 45’).

Subs not used: David Odumosu, Jason McClelland, Ben McCormack, Sam Curtis.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Wassim Aouachria, Junior Quitirna, Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Subs not used: Dara Kavanagh, Jeremie Milambo, Nigel Aris, Callum Stringer, Remi Thompson, Owen Oseni, Dean Larkin.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.