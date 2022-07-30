Caoimhín Kelleher facing another two or three weeks out injured, Jurgen Klopp reveals 

The Ireland shot-stopper picked up the injury on international duty, according to the Liverpool boss. 
Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 13:49
John Fallon

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher won’t return for another three weeks from a groin strain.

The Cork native has been absent from the Pool’s pre-season schedule and had he been fit, a place in the team for today’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City was his in place of the injured Alisson.

It transpires that the set-back occurred during Ireland’s end-of-season Nations League quadruple header in June, which Kelleher played every minute of, but wasn’t fully diagnosed until after he’d returned to Melwood following a deserved break.

“He felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after a holiday,” Klopp revealed about the Leesider, his Carabao Cup final penalty shootout hero from last season.

“He came back and in the first training session felt it again. We checked it and it was not good. I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks. He should be fine.” 

Injury has afflicted Kelleher at the worst possible times. Stephen Kenny had him lined up to deputise for the injured Darren Randolph for the start of the World Cup qualification campaign in March but Mark Travers filled in before Gavin Bazunu made the position his own for the remainder of the campaign.

Ironically, injuries to Bazunu have reopened the door for Kelleher to play the last six internationals and he’ll hope to be back and in full fettle for the concluding double-header of the Nations League series away to Scotland and home against Armenia on September 24 and 27 respectively.

