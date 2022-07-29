Shamrock Rovers ease past Bangor Celtic into FAI Cup second round

Shamrock Rovers eased into the second round of the FAI Cup with a 4-0 win over Leinster Senior League side Bangor Celtic at Tallaght Stadium
THREE UP: Shamrock Rovers’ Aidomo Emakhu celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game with Dylan Watts. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 22:09
Macdara Ferris, Tallaght Stadium

Bangor Celtic 0 - 4 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers eased into the second round of the FAI Cup with a 4-0 win over Leinster Senior League side Bangor Celtic at Tallaght Stadium.

Stephen Bradley made nine changes from the team who beat Ludogorets 2-1 during the week in the Champions League qualifiers, handing out three starting debuts in his team; Rovers’ two new signings Daniel Cleary and Simon Power came in, as did 16-year-old Cory O’Sullivan.

In the first half the Hoops twice had the ball in the back of the net – through Gaffney and Neil Farrugia – only for the offside flag to go up both times. They also hit the crossbar twice – with Hoare’s powerful header and from an outstretched boot off Gaffney.

However, the Hoops striker wasn’t to be denied on 32 minutes. Gaffney ran onto Sean Gannon’s ball clipped up to him and this time the shot hit the crossbar but then the back of the net.

Dylan Watts, who was skippering the Rovers side, went close on a couple of occasions with shots from distance but the ‘visitors’ (as Rovers were the nominal away team for this cup tie) could only carry a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

It took till the 66th minute for the Hoops to double their lead. Gannon’s shot in the box was blocked and fell to Hoare whose low effort found the back of Bangor Celtic net.

In the 74th minute Aidomo Emahku raced in on goal to dink the ball by Adam Hayden to score his third goal in three games over the last seven days.

Cleary then made it a scoring debut as he turned in the box to rifle home for the Hoops with his left boot eight minutes from time.

Bangor GG: Hayden; Farrell (c), A Maher, Prendergast, McCarthy; Andre (Bennett), Stokes, O'Callaghan (Synott 75), Whelan (Mahony 64), McGuirk (McGee h/t); Hanaphy (Boulmeth 79).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Gannon, Cleary, Hoare; Farrugia (Carey 69), Ferizaj, Power (Tetteh 59), Watts (c), O’Sullivan; Gaffney (Leddy 69), Emakhu.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).

