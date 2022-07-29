Sean Boyd double helps Shelbourne to FAI Cup win over Bray

Bray Wanderers 0 Shelbourne 3

A quick-fire Sean Boyd early double saw Shelbourne secure a 3-0 FAI Cup success over First Division Bray.

In front of the biggest crowd at the Carlisle Grounds this season, the Pat Devlin versus Damien Duff derby went the way of the Dubliner’s who booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

The Reds were unchanged from the line-up who defeated UCD 2-0 last week at Belfield. Without a Cup win since 2015, the Seagulls made five changes to their team who went down 3-1 away last week to Cobh Ramblers at St. Colman’s Park.

Kevin Knight, Jack Hudson, Conor Clifford and Paul Fox all returned while midfielder Jamie Hollywood was handed his full debut. Teenage defender Jamie Callaghan made his home senior debut. After Stephen McGuinness’ wonderful tip onto the bar saved denied Boyd in the third minute, the striker pounced just 90 seconds later. He was on hand to finish off from close range from Conor Kane’s low left-wing centre.

That advantage was doubled in the 11th minute. Cameron Ledwidge’s cross from the left picked out Boyd who angled in a right-footed half volley low from the edge of the box.

The attacker was denied his hat-trick in the 22nd minute by the upright after good work by Jack Moylan.

It wasn’t until the 67th minute that the visitors notched a third. Moylan linked with new signing Matty Smith whose reverse cutback saw Moylan slot in low from 12-yards.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Callaghan (Dalton 87), Douglas, Hudson, Kevin Knight; Hollywood, Clifford; Thompson (Harte 62), Feeney (Massey 87), Fox; Kurtis Byrne (Lynch 62).

Shelbourne: Clarke, Griffin, Luke Byrne (Temple 73), Ledwidge; Molloy, Lunney (McManus 61), Farrell; Giurgi (Smith 52), Moylan (Wilson 73), Kane; Boyd (Carr 61).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).