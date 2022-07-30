Denise O'Sullivan: Germany's counter-press can ruin England's party

A sold-out Wembley Stadium will be a fitting occasion for the best two teams to bring the Euros to a crescendo but German efficiency will trump English electricity in my view.

I tipped the Germans from the start to win this tournament and as much as England have the crowd and momentum behind them, I’m sticking to my instincts.

Maybe my inclination towards them regaining the crown they’d won the previous seven times in succession before Netherlands dethroned them in 2017 is influenced by the experience of coming up against them.

Germany are a team like no other. I’ve played against the best teams in the world like USA, Sweden, and France but Die Nationalelf just don’t allow you a second on the ball.

It was the same every occasion we squared up over the years – unluckily, we were frequently grouped together in qualifying campaigns – and watching the games here in North Carolina it was evident how the players apply that workrate in unison.

They’ve perfected the counter-press, swarming around the opposition and pouncing on the tiniest of openings.

I remember it well for our Euro qualifier in Essen in October 2020; anytime you’d turn into space, there’d be at least two or three white shirts. They sped 3-0 ahead by half-time and there was no way back for us.

It was there in all its glory for everybody to see in their opening game.

Denmark reached the final of the last Euros and have an array of global stars, including Chelsea striker Pernille Harder, but Germany overpowered them 4-0.

And how did they take the lead after just 21 minutes? Lea Schuller pressurised the defender into a clearance that Lina Magull charged down and smashed the ball into the top corner.

The same occurred in the quarter-final against Austria. With only a single goal separating the teams heading into the last minute, Alexandra Popp blocked their goalkeeper’s kick, diverting it straight into the net.

England won’t have the freedom to dominate possession like they did against teams to date in the tournament – Leah Williamson’s vision and range of passing from central defence dictating the tempo.

Lena Oberdorf will see to that. She only turned 20 at Christmas but plays with a maturity beyond her years to the extent that I rate her as the Player of the Tournament.

That’s a debatable call I know, amid competition from Beth Mead and Popp, but for me the Wolfsburg midfielder has been the standout.

Her ability to limit space between the lines has been a central cog in Germany’s gameplan, a tactic that will be needed most against an England side that tore Norway and Sweden asunder predominantly from the wings.

Spain were the only team to nullify the threat of Mead and Laura Hemp on the opposite side – a template that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg ought to replicate on the wide expanse of the Wembley turf.

I had actually fancied the Spanish to go all the way until Ballon D’Or holder Alexia Putellas tore her ACL during the build-up. They were many people’s favourites and had England in all sorts of trouble in the quarter-final, only denied a 2-0 lead by Mary Earps’ brilliant save.

The ploy of their full-backs shadowing Hemp and Mead was a major success, for the Arsenal attacker was substituted by the hour.

It was one of Hemp’s quieter games too, showing Germany what’s possible by shutting down the supply to their flankers.

In Giulia Gwinn and Felicitas Rauch, they probably have the best full-back pairing across the 16 nations at the finals.

They’ll know their jobs inside out and how they perform promises to be decisive.

No tournament triumph can be conquered on defence and containment alone. Germany possess a series of match-winners, none more prolific than Popp. It’s difficult to fathom how there were doubts over her starting place coming into this showpiece.

I recall our manager Vera Pauw identifying the Wolfsburg striker as the player we had to shackle in our qualifier.

Both in the air and on the deck, she poses danger and, while she didn’t score against us, Popp’s record-breaking feat of finding the net in all five of Germany’s victories at this Euros validates her reputation as the tournament’s in-form striker.

She’s tied for the Golden Boot on six goals with Mead, one of England’s several world-class aces.

I don’t buy into the notion that expectancy will burden England – they’ve already dismissed that by their emphatic results – but I fear they’re meeting the one nation capable of derailing the journey home lots of media and pundits had mapped out for them.

HEATHER O'REILLY TO SHELBOURNE

What have Shelbourne and Cancún got in common? Probably not a lot but the Mexican city is where I was last week on a midseason break when Heather O’Reilly made contact about her game-changer of a move to Ireland.

Heather was a teammate of mine at North Carolina Courage before she retired in 2019 and I found her to be not only an all-round footballer but one of the best people I’ve ever met.

Her record speaks for itself so when her message came through, reading: “Sulls, I’m joining Shelbourne to play in the Champions League”, I was pleasantly shocked.

Deciding to put the boots back on can help bring the women’s national league to a new level. That news just made my week.

FINLAND GAME SOLD OUT

Representing Ireland in front of a capacity home crowd is what I’ve dreamt about since making my senior debut in 2011 and it’s finally going to happen on September 1.

I was delighted to see that tickets for our final game of the campaign at Tallaght sell out within a few hours on Wednesday because we’ll need every one of those 7,000+ fans.

Of course, I’m no different to any player in wanting to grace the Aviva Stadium but that can wait till the right time.

We’re comfortable at Tallaght – I know the pitch dimensions down to the last centimetre – and taking us out of our familiar environment now is too risky. Let’s concentrate on getting the win to seal a play-off without any distractions.