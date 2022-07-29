Motherwell sack Graham Alexander in wake of Sligo Rovers defeat

Motherwell have sacked manager Graham Alexander in the wake of the club's Europa Conference League defeat by Sligo Rovers
AXED: Motherwell have sacked manager Graham Alexander after the club's 3-0 aggregate loss in the Europa Conference League. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 18:19
TJ Galvin

Motherwell have sacked manager Graham Alexander in the wake of the club's Europa Conference League defeat by Sligo Rovers.

John Russell’s men sent Motherwell crashing out of qualifying on Thursday evening on a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

A club statement read: “We have today parted company with manager Graham Alexander by mutual consent.” 

The decision comes two days before Motherwell open their cinch Premiership campaign away to St Mirren.

Alexander’s assistant, Chris Lucketti, has also departed.

Chairman Jim McMahon told the club's website: “Graham asked to speak with us early on Friday morning, and everyone agreed that it would be best to make a change.

“We asked Graham to reverse our fortunes when he arrived 18 months ago and he did that, before a really solid start to his first full season at Fir Park laid the foundations for what ultimately led to a fifth-place finish and European football.

“However, things haven’t gone as well for a spell in 2022 and, although the timing is not ideal, we hope a change will bring about fresh impetus for everyone ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Graham and Chris for all their hard work and effort and wish them every success in their future careers.” 

Alexander said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Motherwell and leave with nothing but good wishes for the club in the future.

“I’m proud that we came in with the club joint bottom of the Premiership, and 18 months later leave having first secured our Premiership status, then qualified for Europe in our first full season. Our points tally in that time is only behind Rangers and Celtic.

“I also want to thank everyone who has worked so hard alongside us, and for the support I have received from Alan Burrows, Jim McMahon and the board of directors. It has been a pleasure to represent Motherwell Football Club.”

