American icon O'Reilly comes out of retirement to join Shelbourne 

American icon Heather O’Reilly has come out of retirement to join Shelbourne and live out her dream of playing in the Champions League.

The midfielder, who won three Olympic gold medals and the World Cup in 2015, hasn’t kicked a ball since calling time at North Carolina Courage in 2019.

The 37-year-old, however, says her desire to “tick the unchecked box” and her Irish lineage combined to convince her to contact Irish title holders and current leaders Shelbourne.

Following discussions with manager Noel King, she, her husband Dave and two boys have uprooted to Dublin.

Shels will travel to face Slovenian champions Pomurje Beltinci on August 18 in their semi-final of the Champions League qualifiers, with the winner meeting Valur from Iceland or Armenian outfit Hayasa for a place in the second round.

Interesting, she says it was Arsene Wenger who persuaded her to get back on the pitch to accomplish her final goal.

“I am somebody who chases their dreams,” she began.

“It’s a little bit obsessive sometimes because I usually must see it through.

“I had a long, successful trophy-ridden career but the one hole on my resume was not playing in the Champions League. That was the disappointing end to my time at Arsenal in 2018. It irked and bothered me since retiring.

"I've had a great life since then with two kids but when playing in SoccerAid a few months ago, Arsene Wenger was my manager.

"He said ‘you’re still good and you should play’ so Arsene Wenger was the catalyst to get the boots out."

O’Reilly announced the news on BBC World Sport, confirming part of the attraction is trying to raise the profile of the women’s national league.

The entity’s amateur status has seen a glut of players depart for the UK on free transfers with no compensation payable to the Irish club.

Shels have been hit hardest by the situation the FAI claim they are anxious to address, losing Irish internationals Jess Ziu, Chloe Mustaki and Saoirse Noonan this season as the latest members of the exodus.

“There is some Irish ancestry so when I was contemplating my next club, I thought about Shelbourne and reached out to them,” O'Reilly added.

“Shelbourne won the league last year but still a club and league that needs growth.

“I played with Denise O’Sullivan at North Carolina Courage, as well as Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe at Arsenal. Ireland is producing some wonderful talent but they need a lot of help with their league in terms of resources and professionalism.

“That’s part of why I’m going.

“I think that I can bring eyeballs onto this team and league, growing the game whilst living out my dream of playing in the Champions League.

“When this was getting very serious last week, my husband Dave rolled his eyes and said ‘I thought we were done with this’.

“He thought this was a little bit crazy. But there’s a world-class golf course near where we’re staying in Portmarnock.

“He’s thrilled to come and that his wife is chasing her dream.”