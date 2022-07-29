Graham Cummins: Are our brightest young talents being cherry-picked on the cheap?

AS the transfer window nears a close in the League of Ireland, we have seen angry reaction from supporters regarding players leaving the country for small fees.

The sales of Danny Mandriou, Edward McGinty, Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere, in particular, have left fans feeling short-changed for their brightest young talents.

One of the main reasons clubs from the UK shop here is because they know the players aren’t earning significant money, hence they won't cost much in wages. They do have to pay a fee and the more they pay, the lower wage the player is going to be offered.

I wrote a few weeks ago that every player should insert a low release fee clause in their contracts when negotiating with an Irish club. That release clause is not only to make sure that the club doesn't hold the player to ransom but enable the player earn a better living should they secure a transfer.

Clubs in England will plan a package and will have a cut-off point they won't exceed. For example, if a club decides they are going to invest £300,000 over the course of three years on a player, and have to spend £144,000 purchasing him, the maximum they are going to negotiate with that player’s agent for wages is £1,000 a week.

I experienced it with my transfer from Cork City to Preston North End. At £80,000, Preston paid over the odds for someone who had only ever proven himself in the First Division. They explained to my agent that my wages were going to suffer because of the high fee.

At the time, I wasn’t too concerned because I was just eager to carve out a career in England. If I did well I felt they would rip up that contract and increase my wage - something that never happened. Even when I asked to leave the club, the manager explained he couldn’t let me go because he wouldn't be able to bring in another striker on such a low wage.

When supporters see players like Omochere and Devoy leave for minimal fees, they forget about the sell-on clauses that most Irish clubs insist on. Gavin Bazunu's recent move to Southampton to Manchester City for €13.9m is set to benefit Shamrock Rovers by close to €3m after they inserted roughly a 15 per cent sell-on clause when they agreed to sell the goalkeeper to City for €500,000 in 2018.

It could be argued that €3.5m is still insufficient for a talent Rovers nurtured, but Bazunu would not be the keeper he is had he not joined City four years ago. They gave him the best of everything, chiefly coaching, and the training with one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Ederson would have aided his development too.

Sell-on clauses inserted in Sean Maguire's and Alan Browne’s transfers to Preston are among the reasons Cork City still exist. Were it not for the agreement to allow Preston buy out the clauses in 2020 for a reported €600,000, who knows where the club would be?

Maguire was a skilled player leaving City but Browne was a raw talent that Preston have developed into an international, something he wouldn’t be if he remained in the League of Ireland.

There is no guarantee a player will succeed - clubs in England are taking a risk signing a player from our league. The majority of the time, they are signing potential rather than guarantees. The player might not be able to adapt to a different country or a more demanding league. Of course, they believe the player can be a success but they won't risk overspending on someone untested in their league.

Fans need to realise there are hundreds of players in English academies every bit as good as the players we have here. But what makes our players attractive is that they have played men’s football and will probably seek a more modest wage.