Dalymount designs and delays a further setback for Bohemians 

Dalymount Park’s redevelopment continues to be mired in delays and controversy as both design and completion date have been revised by Dublin City Council.

Influenced primarily by the spike in projected costs from €36m to €52m, coupled with the withdrawal of Shelbourne in a ground-sharing plan with incumbents Bohemians, the earliest timeline on delivering the new €46m project is for the 2026 season.

The initial plan – trumpeted by deposed FAI chief executive John Delaney as a legacy of Ireland’s proposed co-hosting of Euro 2020 – was based on a full rebuild to a 6,000-seater UEFA Category 3 stadium, accompanied by community facilities, including a library, flexible community space and meeting rooms.

A scaled-back version – fully dependent on future state funding – is the best Bohemians can expect in the coming years.

“The estimated cost of €52 million for the project is now potentially unviable for any benefit it will return over its life cycle," a statement issued by Dublin City Council on Wednesday evening said.

"Other options including a scaled back version of the current design will need to be examined in detail before the project can progress to the next stage.

"Another complication is the issue of Shelbourne publicly stating in February 2022 that they now no longer want to relocate to a redeveloped Dalymount Park.

"A revised business case for Dalymount based on a one-club model is now required to be factored into the project business plan going forward.

"Based on all of the issues outlined above including escalating costs, DCC has requested the Design Team to examine two options."

Aside from reducing the original plan, entailing a full demolition and switching the pitch from east-west north-south, an alternative blueprint of refurbishing Jodi Stand, a new stand on the current empty Connacht Street side and terraces at each end is in the mix.

That would deliver a larger capacity of between 8-10,000, addressing concerns about the initial design failing to meet demand of fans for big occasions.