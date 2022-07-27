Man Utd complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.
The 24-year-old, who won two Eredivisie titles under United boss Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, has signed a contract until 2027 at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.
“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” the centre-back told United’s website. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.
“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”