Man Utd complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

The Argentina centre-half has agreed a contract until 2027. 
Man Utd complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

MARTY PARTY: Lisandro Martinez has joined the Red Devils. Pic: PA 

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 13:09
Ed Elliot, PA

Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The 24-year-old, who won two Eredivisie titles under United boss Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, has signed a contract until 2027 at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” the centre-back told United’s website. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

More in this section

Tayo Adaramola arrives ahead of the game 3/6/2022 Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola joins Coventry City on loan
'What are we doing?' Emotional Ian Wright demands legacy from England's Euros run  'What are we doing?' Emotional Ian Wright demands legacy from England's Euros run 
West Ham give new signing Gianluca Scamacca a 'Football Italia' welcome West Ham give new signing Gianluca Scamacca a 'Football Italia' welcome
<p>UNBOWED: Shamrock Rovers Head Coach Stephen Bradley applauds fans after the tie with Ludogorets.</p>

Stephen Bradley: Nonsense to suggest Irish clubs can't break Champions League ceiling

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up