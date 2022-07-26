Aaron Connolly: 'I needed to get away from the circle I was in'

Ireland international Aaron Connolly has said he needed to get away from the circle he was in during his time in England to start succeeding at both club and international levels.

The Galway native's career has faded in recent times, failing to impress in his last appearances under Stephen Kenny, as well as at parent-club Brighton.

The striker spent a portion of last season on-loan at Championship side Middlesbrough but failed to hit any real form, and speaking to Irish Football Fan TV, Connolly said moving to Venezia in the Italian Serie B can help him resurrect his career.

Speaking on off-field distractions, he said: “Physically and mentally, I haven’t felt this strong in a long time.

“A lot of people know why I haven’t kicked on and I know myself. That’s why this move to Italy was vital, just to get away from the circle I was in back in England, I needed a fresh start.

“My confidence was on the deck, when I missed chances and hadn’t been playing. I wasn’t in the right place to go on loan last year. I did it because I wanted to play football but I wish this version of myself right now had showed up at Middlesbrough. It would have been a different story.

“Mentally, I wouldn’t have been able to move abroad last season. I wouldn’t have been excited. But this time, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I’ve got a good group of people around me now, a good group of mates.

"The old circle I used to be around off the pitch, I’ve had to make my mind up.

“It’s either keep going in the phase I was going in and eventually I’ll just be completely forgotten. At the minute I’m probably the forgotten man in Irish football and if I kept associating with people I’d been associating with before, I would have completely gone off the scale."

He continued: "Now I think I’ve turned that around and hopefully people will be able to see that with performances and workrate and hopefully goals.

“The association I had with people off the pitch and away from the training ground, it was never going to benefit me in any way, being around people in certain places. The support network I have around me right now, friends and family, the people that are in my life right now, they are only helping. They don’t want anything from me.”

His goal is now clear - get back into the reckoning at international level.

Connolly opened up on some tough video reviews with Kenny and assistant Keith Andrews.

"I had a meeting with Keith and Stephen and they were showing me clips from the Azerbaijan game where I wasn’t pressing and then they showed me clips from the U21 game where I wouldn’t stop running. That faded without me realising.

“That love for football has probably faded in the last three seasons. Everyone can probably tell by my performances at times. And maybe the way I carried myself on the pitch and sometimes off it. Now I’m in a better headspace, you look back at games and think ‘Was I really walking around for that long? Did I really have my head down for this long? Did I really walk around like that?’

“At the time when people were telling me, I didn’t want to listen or hear or see what they were saying to me was right.

“Now, with all the work I’m putting into this pre-season, like I was four seasons ago, five seasons ago, six seasons, that’s when you really start to realise how much the hunger and desire and love for the game faded over the past few seasons,” he added.