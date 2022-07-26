Finland sack manager ahead of World Cup qualifier with Ireland 

Finland have relieved manager Anna Signeul of her duties ahead of the Women’s World Cup qualification shootout against Ireland on September 1.

The veteran Swede’s contract was due to expire at the end of the year but a wretched run of results, most recently defeats in all three of their Euro finals fixtures, prompted the federation to pull the plug prematurely.

Marko Saloranta has been promoted from the U17 team to take temporary charge for the concluding qualifiers. They trail second-placed Ireland by a point heading into the meeting with Vera Pauw’s side and the visit five days later of a Swedish team already guaranteed top spot and a ticket to next year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The simple equation is that an Ireland victory in five weeks’ time will seal entry into the play-offs in October with their final game in Slovakia to spare.

“The European Championship was the end of the project led by Signeuli, and we thought it was a good time to prepare for the future and set a new direction,” Finnish Football Association President Ari Lahti said, confirming the 61-year-old’s immediate exit, just 10 days after her final game, the 3-0 loss to Germany at the MK Dons Stadium.

Signeuli was recommended by Pauw to become Scotland manager in 2005, a job she spent 12 years in before being headhunted by the Finnish.

She said in her parting words: “Despite the challenges and the intense pressure in the games, I want to thank the players and the coaching team for committing to the project and giving their all. I am proud of the work, the results and the development of the resources of the women's A national team that we achieved together.”

Finland’s Euros campaign in England was overshadowed by accusations levelled at their manager. A litany of coaches had departed in recent years and one of those, Maiju Ruotsalainen, accused Singuel of not taking kindly to news of her pregnancy, forcing her to quit.

Lahti confirmed that not just Ruotsalainen has lodged complaints with the federation about the conduct of the manager, adding a review of her position would be accelerated before the contract was to lapse.

“The uproar around Anna has certainly affected her work,” Lahti told yle.fi “Anna herself admitted that it has an impact. The noise was one factor, but the game performances weighed more.” Their action has been swift and decisive.