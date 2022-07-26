Yaya Toure to take on coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

The three-time Premier League winner has spent time with the club since December in an unofficial capacity while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence
Yaya Toure to take on coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

ACADEMY ROLE: Yaya Toure has earned a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 11:40
George Sessions, PA

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been given a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy, the PA news agency understands.

The three-time Premier League winner has spent time with the club since December in an unofficial capacity while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence.

Toure completed his coaching course with the Football Association of Wales earlier this summer and will now have his own age group to coach at Spurs.

The 39-year-old has not played professionally since a stint with Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai in 2019 but did train with Sky Bet League Two club Leyton Orient briefly ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

While Toure, the younger brother of ex-Arsenal defender and current Leicester first-team coach Kolo, has never announced his retirement, he has long held ambitions to move into coaching like his sibling.

A brief spell with QPR working alongside head of coaching Chris Ramsey at the beginning of 2021 saw the ex-Ivory Coast international get a taste for life on the touchline, which acted as a catalyst for his first job after playing.

Toure spent time with Ukrainian Premier League side Olimpik Donetsk and then Akhmat Grozny, of the Russian Premier League, before he returned to his home in England at the end of last year.

Back in London with his family, the former Barcelona ace started helping out at Tottenham’s academy in December with the under-18s while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence and has impressed enough to earn a full-time role as an academy coach with the Premier League side.

Toure will work with his own individual age group at Spurs and could be joined at the club’s Enfield training base by ex-forward Jermain Defoe, who is set to continue his coaching development at the home of his old team.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo set for talks with Manchester United over future
Sweden Press Conference - Bramall Lane - Monday 25th July Fewer VAR cameras at women's Euros 'a catastrophe' says Sweden skipper
Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Southampton sign Sekou Mara from Bordeaux on four-year deal
TottenhamPlace: UK
<p>FINAL FOUR: England face Sweden and Germany take on France in the semi-finals. Pics: Adam Davy/Nick Potts/John Walton/Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Talented attacks meet mean defences in England v Sweden semi-final battle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up