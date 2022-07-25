Pitch invaders face automatic bans as football chiefs clamp down on crowd trouble

A series of incidents marred the end of last season in England. 
Pitch invaders face automatic bans as football chiefs clamp down on crowd trouble

PLAN B: Huddersfield Town fans celebrating getting through to the play off final on the pitch. Pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches will receive an automatic club ban under new measures to tackle increased anti-social behaviour among fans. 

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 17:01
PA Sport Staff

Pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches will receive an automatic club ban under new measures to tackle increased anti-social behaviour among fans.

Concerns were raised about safety issues at football grounds following a series of incidents which marred the end of last season.

Supporters who carry or use pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will now receive an automatic club ban and offenders reported to the police, while clubs also face tougher policies and stronger sanctions.

The Football Supporters' Association has backed the new measures, which are being jointly launched by the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League from the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in statement: "The rise in anti-social behaviour that we saw in stadiums at the end of last season was entirely unacceptable and put people's safety at risk.

"Together, English football has introduced new measures and stronger sanctions to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of illegal and dangerous behaviour.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in the game, including governing bodies, clubs, players, coaches, and fans, to ensure that we all play our part in protecting our game and each other."

Nottingham Forest fan Robert Biggs was jailed in May after headbutting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp during the Championship play-offs, while Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen was assaulted at Manchester City on the final day of the season.

In another high-profile incident during a pitch invasion, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira kicked out at an Everton supporter after being goaded at Goodison Park.

Football authorities are working with police forces and the Crown Prosecution Service "to establish a new principle" for cases relating to entering the pitch without permission, as well as incidents involving pyrotechnics and smoke bombs.

Other measures to be implemented include improved searching of individuals entering stadia, increased use of sniffer dogs, and working with social media platforms to quickly remove fan videos of illegal behaviour.

More in this section

Rotherham United v Milton Keynes Dons - Sky Bet League One - AESSEAL New York Stadium Troy Parrott signs new Spurs deal, joins Preston on season-long loan
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘Very exciting time at club’ – Ben Davies commits future to Tottenham until 2025
Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21 - UEFA European U21 Championship - Qualifying - Group F - Tallaght Stadium Smallbone adds to Stoke's Irish legion
<p>SKY HIGH: Ireland players, from left, Ellen Molloy, Saoirse Noonan and Áine O'Gorman who won respective bursaries. </p>

Ireland stars awarded €5,000 bursaries to help with studies and business efforts

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up