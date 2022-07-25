Debt still holding back FAI development

At times on Saturday, it seemed the FAI were descending into the dark ages again.

The Round Room of the Mansion House was so dimly lit that speakers were unidentifiable to the top table staring down from the stage.

Those that did contribute over the 170 minutes were denied a roving microphone on safety grounds despite being crammed together disproportionality to the vast floorspace on the occasion of the first in-person summit for two years.

By the end, they had railed against leaving their seats for the static mics in the aisles. Many have perfected the art of megaphone diplomacy without audio aids.

The afternoon’s order of business was nearing completion when the association’s company secretary, seated at the foot of the steps to the stage, rose to his feet to broadcast an alert.

An item of the agenda was absent from the script of the President. He hadn’t noticed but neither had any of 106 other delegates. “Gremlins at work,” explained the notifier Gerry Egan, the namesake of President McAnaney. Nominees to the disciplinary panel were ratified and formalities concluded. All was okay. Such inconveniences are minor in the grand scheme of things.

Irish football has been in crisis mode for the past three years. Seven separate investigations were launched arising from the 2019 implosion of John Delaney’s reign, with statutory probes by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement and Revenue Commissioners ongoing.

Saturday’s gathering was informed the FAI had turned a financial corner but a debt pile of €63m limits their ability to invest in facilities. A moratorium on recruitment has halted the promised addition of development officers to the vital Football For All sector and Siptu members seeking a 10% pay increase for staff over 18 months to erode inflation were warned of the affordability factor.

Chairman Roy Barrett confirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding brokered with the State in 2020 to save the organisation from looming insolvency was unique. “That was a once-off relating to circumstances at the time and funding was provided under certain terms — time-bound till the end of 2023.”

No longer can the association depend on Covid-19 grant relief once the €5m they held onto from last year’s dig-out runs dry and their scope to meet repayments - such as the €5.4m due to Bank of Ireland, Fifa and Sports Direct by December -— will hinge on what they create commercially.

That places the onus on chief executive Jonathan Hill to end a two-year search for a main sponsor and Stephen Kenny attracting full-houses for senior internationals. Hill cited prize-money from qualification of other teams — the U21s are a play-off against Israel in September away from the Euros and the women have a World Cup play-off route in their grasp — but those are a pittance compared to the €10m bounty from reaching the Euro 2024.

Losing two of their opening four Nations League matches in June has all but mothballed promotion to Group A but Hill vowed to break the six-month gap between the final home game against Armenia on September 27 and the Euro qualifiers kicking off next March.

One game at Aviva Stadium in November — Erling Haaland’s Norway are favourites — will be followed by a trip to another European team also not featuring at the World Cup starting a couple of days later.

“We will find out from the Euro draw on October 9 who the marquee nation team and others are,” Hill outlined about his plans to drive turnover. “To a degree, I want to price those matches to sell out because it’s a valuable asset relating to our wider commercial activities. It would help if we were to qualify for tournaments. That brings prize-money and lots of incremental streams not generated as part of your normal business.”

That was always an area to enhance for the FAI to climb from their slumber yet achieving gender balance hardly got a mention when they were immersed in turmoil.

It has emerged to the forefront and Barrett is prepared to take the lead in the demand from Leinster House to swell their female presence on the board from two to five.

While McAnaney will be expected to make way when his term ends in July 2023, shifting others from a “new” board only fully populated last May is the pressing matter.

“I will talk to each of the board members to understand their position,” stressed Barrett. “If it was the right thing to do, I would be more than happy to step down as chairperson if there was a female chairperson. I think every board member should have that attitude.”