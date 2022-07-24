Classy Whitehall sink Douglas Hall with early blitz in Intermediate Cup final

The Cork side's hopes of securing this silverware for the first time since 2013 were all but over by the 17th minute
Rebecca Creagh of Whitehall Rangers has a shot on goal blocked by Douglas Hall goalkeeper Tracey Kiely during the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup Final 2022 match between Douglas Hall LFC and Whitehall Rangers at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 16:06
Andrew Horgan, Turner’s Cross

FAI Women's Intermediate Cup Final: Douglas Hall 2 Whitehall Rangers 6

Whitehall Rangers are the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup champions after they produced a sensational performance to defeat Douglas Hall 6-2 in the final at Turner’s Cross on Sunday afternoon.

A brace apiece from Rachel McLoughlin and the player of the match Erika Browne ensured it was Whitehall that lifted the silverware at the expense of Douglas Hall, who responded with a double from Alison O’Connell.

Douglas were in familiar surroundings and their confidence was boosted having recently won the Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls Soccer League Senior Premier Division title for the first time in their history, winning 11 games out of 11 in the process.

But their hopes of securing this silverware for the first time since 2013 were all but over by the 17th minute as Whitehall Rangers produced a masterclass in finishing, scoring three goals in the space of six minutes.

Their first came when Rachel McLoughlin expertly slotted Deborah Burnett’s cross into the roof of the net from close range while their second was a supreme moment of quality from Charlie Graham.

The captain controlled a Hall kick-out before blasting the bouncing ball back towards goal from close to 40 yards out.

Douglas keeper Tracey Kiely got a hand to it but she couldn’t stop it from crossing the line before she was beaten for a third time with a looping header from Rebecca Creagh.

After Alison O’Connell missed a glorious chance when she was through one on one with the keeper, she would make amends by making it 3-1 midway through the first period as she turned home former Cork City midfielder Stacey Paul O’Regan’s superb cross from the end line.

But the comeback was short-lived as another thunderous drive from McLoughlin and a neat finish at the second time of asking from Browne ensured Whitehall led 5-1 at the interval.

A quieter second half followed as Whitehall were content with the lead while Douglas lacked belief they could come back.

But they both would hit the bar through McLoughlin and Aoibhe Noonan - the younger sister of Republic of Ireland international Saoirse - and they both added to their tallies with Browne and O’Connell each grabbing their second as Whitehall cruised to victory.

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond (Sharon Ring 77), Claire Cooney, Emma McCarthy, Carissa Murphy, Stacey Paul O’Regan, Amy McCarthy, Maggie Duncliffe, Aoibhe Noonan (Lydia McCarthy 85), Alison O’Connell, Allie Mullins (Kadie Lambe 62).

WHITEHALL RANGERS: Grace McAuley Ryan (Alyson McGrath 83), Aisling Dunbar, Emma Boyle, Joan Daly (Natasha Graham ht), Tara Berrigan, Deborah Burnett (Sinead O’Kelly 75), Rebecca Creagh, Rachel McLoughlin, Erika Browne (Kirsten Hall 87), Charlie Graham, Helen Cooney (Ann-Marie Keegan 60).

Referee: Mark Kennedy.

