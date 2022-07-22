Longford stun ten man Waterford at the RSC

SSE Airtricity First Division

WATERFORD FC 1 SHANE GRIFFIN ‘18 LONGFORD TOWN 2 JORDAN ADEYEMO ’84, SAM VERDON ‘90+5

Longford Town stunned ten-man Waterford FC to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with two goals in the final minutes, the winner coming in the fifth added minute, as they secured a dramatic win thanks to a late, late Sam Verdon header.

The Blues took the lead with a smashing goal on 18 minutes when Tunmise Sobowale picked the ball up out on the right before putting in a superb cross for Shane Griffin, and he found the net with a first-time right-footed finish to the far comer past a helpless Luke Dennison.

Waterford were reduced to ten men amid huge controversy on 44 minutes. Wassim Aouachria was involved in a tangle with Adam Robinson that saw the Longford player hit the ground, and referee Paul Norton issued a straight red card to the attacker.

The second-half was the delayed for the second home game running after the generator that powers the floodlights at the RSC went down, and when play did resume, it was Phoenix Patterson that struck the woodwork with a stunning free-kick on 67 minutes.

Longford got a large slice of luck that yielded the equalising goal that shocked the hosts five minutes later when midfielder Dean McMenamy fired in a shot that saw the ball deflect into the path of Jordan Adeyemo, and he slotted a right-footed shot past Brian Murphy from 12 yards.

There was further drama in the fifth added minute. Barnett swung over the ball from the left into the centre of the goal, and Sam Verdon powered a header to the net despite Richard Taylor trying to stop the ball on the line.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale, Richard Taylor, Kilian Cantwell, Darragh Power, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah (Callum Stringer ’32), Phoenix Patterson, Wassim Aouachria, Cian Kavanagh (Nigel Aris ’90).

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison, Michael Barker (Karl Chambers ’54), Mick McDonnell, Aaron Robinson, Dylan Barnett, Matthew Dunne, Sam Verdon, Brendan McCann (Darren Clarke ’61), Cian Corbally, Dean McMenamy, Eric Molloy (Jordan Adeyemo ’71).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).