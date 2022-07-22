Students pay the penalty again as Boyd keeps his nerve and atones for miss

UCD concede an eighth penalty of the season and Shelbourne substitute Dan Carr adds a magnificent second late on to seal win
No pain, no gain: UCD’s Dónal Higgins is kicked in the face by Brendan Clarke of Shelbourne. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 22:05
Paul Buttner

UCD 0 Shelbourne 2 

UCD paid the penalty once again in finishing with ten men as Shelbourne came away from the UCD Bowl with all three points. The Students remain bottom as Shelbourne consolidate in mid-table after back-to-back wins.

With manager Damien Duff vocal on the line, Shelbourne laboured to play their way into the game against a well-organised UCD side who passed the ball better throughout a dour first half.

It was 37 minutes before the game registered an effort on goal, College’s Sean Brennan setting up Donal Higgins whose drive lacked the venom to trouble Brendan Clarke.

Conor Kane carved a real chance for Shelbourne just before half-time, the opening wasted by Shane Farrell not getting hold of his shot which was comfortably gathered by Lorcan Healy.

With Brian McManus on for ineffective debutant Josh Giurgi at half-time, Shelbourne showed far more urgency on the resumption and were ahead within 10 minutes.

It should have come sooner but for a shocking miss by Sean Boyd who sliced wide with the goal gaping after Healy had scooped a clearance into the air. Within a minute, Jack Moylan burst through into the area to be pulled down by Jack Keaney.

After the UCD captain was shown a straight red card, Boyd displayed more conviction to drive the spot kick into the bottom corner, his seventh goal of the season and the eighth penalty UCD have conceded.

Dan Carr, on for Boyd, added a stunning second goal for Shelbourne two minutes into added time, collecting Conor Kane's pass to curl a terrific shot past Healy from outside the area.

UCD: Healy; Gallagher, Keaney, Todd, Osam (Haist, 83); Higgins (Lonergan, 57), Duffy; Dignam (Ryan, 57), Keane, Brennan (Dunne, 57); Duffy (Nolan, 72).

Shelbounre: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Ledwidge (O’Driscoll, 88); Lunney, Molloy (Dervin, 89); Giurgi (McManus, h-t), Moylan, Kane; Boyd (Carr, 85), Farrell.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Midlands).

