Jake Hegarty pulls home side back into it after Bray opener while Daragh O’Sullivan Connell adds delightful late free-kick
Desmond helps Keegan claim first win as Ramblers manager

Close contest: Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan tussles with Bray Wanderers players Zak O'Neill and Daniel Blackbyrne during the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 1st Division match at St Colemans Park. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 22:02
John O'Shea

Cobh Ramblers 3 Bray Wanderers 1

Shane Keegan’s first victory as Cobh Ramblers manager arrived after a deserved win against Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

Bray had the first chance of note on six minutes, when Ben Feeney headed wide from a Kieran Marty Waters cross. Cobh responded as Jake Hegarty shot wide from a Conor Drinan through ball.

Midway through the first half Ramblers goalkeeper Darragh Burke made a fine save to deny a Bray shot from Feeney but Bray took the lead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after Daniel Blackbyrne was taken down. Kurtis Byrne slotted home the spot kick neatly into the bottom corner.

Cobh almost had the perfect response, but a Hegarty shot was saved impressively by Bray goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness. Ramblers got on level terms in the 33rd minute. From a corner kick, on hand to head in was Jake Hegarty via a deflection.

Cobh grew in momentum and they went into the lead in the 55th minute. After Conor Drinan nodded the ball into his path, Luke Desmond finished with a sweetly taken strike to the bottom corner.

Heading into the final ten minutes the home side almost got a third. O’Leary went on a decent run on the counter attack, but his low strike clipped the post.

On 88 minutes, Ramblers did get that third goal through a wonderfully taken free kick by Daragh O’Sullivan Connell to the top corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: D Burke; J Kavanagh, H Mbayo, B Frahill, D O’Sullivan Connell; J Abbott; J O’Leary, D Holland, L Desmond(S McGrath. 85) , C Drinan; J Hegarty.

BRAY WANDERERS: S McGuinness; D Blackbyrne, H Douglas, K Byrne(J Hollywood, 52) , K Marty Waters(D Lynch, 62), J Callaghan, Z O’Neill (K Dalton, 62) , C McManus, B Feeney, D Zambra(Eoin McPhillips, 70) , C Kelly(C Thompson, 62).

Referee: David Dunne.

