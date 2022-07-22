Supersubs Lomboto and Dimas spring from bench to rescue Galway late on

Athlone Town 1 Galway United 3

There was no shortage of drama at Lissywollen as Galway United struck two goals in the closing stages to seal a crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division win.

Athlone Town had levelled in the 87th minute courtesy of a brilliant goal from substitute Andy Spain, but the visitors' responded.

Substitutes Francely Lomboto and Manu Dimas replied for United, who eventually prevailed.

Every game matters deeply for United in an exciting title, but John Caulfield's team had to deal with a gutsy Athlone Town display in the Midlands. Well organised by Dermot Lennon and Gordon Brett, Athlone were industrious throughout.

The visitors', though, did still enjoy some encouraging moments with debutant Oisín O'Reilly forcing Vladislav Velikin into a fourth minute save. David Hurley had a free kick deflected out for a corner in the 13th minute.

The lead goal did arrive in the 19th minute as Hurley made an initial burst before Rob Manley dispossessed Osaze Irhue. Manley subsequently delivered a delightful finish to steer the Tribesmen ahead.

At the opposite end Athlone did go close as the interval approached in the 40th minute, but Glen McAuley's free-kick was saved by Conor Kearns.

Still when the interval rolled around Manley's strike divided the teams with United fully aware that Athlone were providing a committed challenge. That was certainly the case and when Spain equalised United were in bother.

Caulfield's side, though, stayed cool with Dimas supplying the assist for Lomboto. Then Dimas added a third in stoppage time with Athlone's Aaron Connolly also red carded.

Athlone Town: Velikin; Duffy (Spain, HT), McBride, Van Geenan, Irhue (Kelly, HT); Hickey; Lennon, Connolly, Armstrong, Oluwa; McAuley (Dolia, 78).

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Finnerty, Lyons; Hemmings (Tarmey, 90), McCormack, Hurley, O’Reilly (Portilla, 61); Waweru (Dimas, 61); Manley (Lomboto, 61), Walsh (Rowe, 90).

Referee: Alan Patchell.