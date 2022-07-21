Ravel Morrison joins up with former boss Wayne Rooney at DC United

Morrison played under Rooney at Pride Park, making 38 appearances and scoring five goals after joining the Rams in July 2021.
Ravel Morrison has rejoined former Derby boss at DC United in the MLS (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ravel Morrison has rejoined his former Derby manager Wayne Rooney by signing for MLS club DC United.

“Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County,” Dave Kasper, DC United president of soccer operations, told the club website.

“Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive.

“He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us.”

Jamaica international Morrison began his career at Manchester United alongside Rooney, but he made only a few senior appearances before moving to West Ham in 2012.

Former Manchester United teammates Ravel Morrison (left) and Wayne Rooney (right) worked together at Derby last season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The 29-year-old has had spells at Birmingham, Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United among others, as well as playing in Holland, Italy, Mexico and Sweden.

DC United said Morrison has joined on a free transfer using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Morrison has signed through 2023 with an option to extend in 2024.

