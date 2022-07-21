Shamrock Rovers issue statement in support of fan detained in Bulgaria

Daniel Fulham was part of a returning Rovers legion when he was detained by authorities who questioned his passport validity.
Shamrock Rovers issue statement in support of fan detained in Bulgaria

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley applauds fans after the game. ©INPHO/Kostadin Andonov

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 11:24
Shane Donovan

Shamrock Rovers have issued a statement in support of one of their fans, who was detained in Bulgaria following their European tie with Ludogorets. 

A club statement read: "A Shamrock Rovers fan was held by Bulgarian border police when he was making the return journey to Bucharest with a group of other Hoops fans who had travelled to Razgrad for the Champions League qualifier v Ludogorets on Tuesday night.

"Daniel Fulham is a long-standing club member and volunteer who has made many international journeys in his working and social life with the same passport as was presented to the border police.

"It is understood that the authorities questioned the validity of the photograph in matching Daniel's identity. The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising on the matter in which there is no doubt about the validity of the passport, and we hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home."

