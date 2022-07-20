Georgia Stanway screamer fires England into Euro 2022 semi-finals

England battled back from a goal down to claim a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway’s superb extra-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium.

The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things level with a smart finish with six minutes of normal time remaining, teed up by fellow substitute Alessia Russo.