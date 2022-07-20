Tim Clancy hoping St Pat's can hurt Mura on the counter

St Patrick’s Athletic have home advantage in the first leg but are very much the underdog against the Slovenian side
Tim Clancy hoping St Pat's can hurt Mura on the counter

St Pat's manager Tim Clancy: 'With the way we play, there’s a lot of pace at the top end of the pitch. We’re actually quite good on the counter-attack.' Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Catching a bullish NS Mura side out on the counter-attack is the mission Tim Clancy has delegated to his side in their opening Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

St Patrick’s Athletic have home advantage in the first leg but are very much the underdog against the Slovenian side seeking to at least replicate last year’ run to the group stage of Uefa’s newest competition.

Like Shamrock Rovers’ conquerors on Tuesday, Ludogorets, Mura’s ascent has been rapid, rising to the top-flight five years on from starting out as a fourth-tier outfit in 2013. Their expectation will be killing this tie off by the midway point before next week’s return leg in Murska Sobota.

St Pat’s, back in Europe for the first time in three years, received a bye into the second round and, with it, the guarantee of an enhanced €450,000 bounty in prize-money.

It also marks a debut at this stage for manager Clancy and he’s aware of how impatient his visitors will be in pursuit of climbing another rung of the European ladder.

A scouting trip by technical director Alan Mathews last week to watch their second leg of the last round against Sfîntul Gheorghe presented an insight into their default approach against inferior opponents.

“Mura are quite expansive and will come here hoping to win the game,” said the Saints boss, who jumped from Drogheda United boss in November to succeed the departed Stephen O’Donnell.

“It’s up to us to capitalise on that. Being at home first gives us the opportunity to have the fans behind us and get a positive result at home.

“With the way we play, there’s a lot of pace at the top end of the pitch. We’re actually quite good on the counter-attack.” 

 Barry Cotter, newly signed from Shamrock Rovers on loan, could make come straight into the team at right-back. Clancy has a full squad to choose from bar teenager Adam Murphy, still sidelined with hamstring trouble.

More in this section

Bray Wanderers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City's Harrington 'touch and go' for Wexford after knee injury
Tim Clancy 20/7/2022 Counter-attack key for St. Pats in Euro tie with expansive NŠ Mura 
Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League - Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
<p>Georgia Stanway’s stunning strike sent England through to the Euro 2022 semi-finals (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Georgia Stanway screamer fires England into Euro 2022 semi-finals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up