Nottingham Forest in advanced Jesse Lingard talks after lucrative offer

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Jesse Lingard as they try to beat West Ham to the signing of the former Manchester United midfielder on a free transfer. West Ham have held lengthy negotiations with Lingard but are in danger of seeing him move to the City Ground.

Forest have held productive discussions with Lingard and it is understood that they have made an extremely lucrative offer. The 29-year-old, who has also been targeted by Everton, Leicester, Tottenham and Newcastle, has been holding out for £180,000 a week.