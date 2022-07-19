Intense Arteta and training ground scraps - the Arsenal All Or Nothing trailer drops 

"What's more important?" asks Mikel Arteta, in the full trailer for Amazon's Arsenal edition of the All Or Nothing docuseries. "The journey or the destination?"
"Do you know what we need to care about? The company."
The eight-part docuseries will launch on Prime Video on August 4th and will feature the club's captain losing the armband, training ground square-ups, Granit Xhaka dismissals, heated team-talks, fan unease and the race for the Champions League.
The series follows the global success of All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and All or Nothing: Manchester City.
You can view the trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal below: