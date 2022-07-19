Intense Arteta and training ground scraps - the Arsenal All Or Nothing trailer drops 

The eight-part series will air on Amazon Prime next month. 
Intense Arteta and training ground scraps - the Arsenal All Or Nothing trailer drops 

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka walks past manager Mikel Arteta after being sent off during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 17:01
Adrian Russell

"What's more important?" asks Mikel Arteta, in the full trailer for Amazon's Arsenal edition of the All Or Nothing docuseries. "The journey or the destination?"

"Do you know what we need to care about? The company."

The eight-part docuseries will launch on Prime Video on August 4th and will feature the club's captain losing the armband, training ground square-ups, Granit Xhaka dismissals, heated team-talks, fan unease and the race for the Champions League. 

The series follows the global success of All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and All or Nothing: Manchester City.

You can view the trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal below:

More in this section

Aaron Mooy file photo Celtic boost squad with double signing of Mooy and Jenz 
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - City Ground Tottenham signing Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League
Saoirse Noonan arrives 27/6/2022 Noonan ready to seize 'great opportunity' as Cork star returns to Durham
<p>ON THE MOVE: Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt.</p>

Matthijs de Ligt completes £68 million move to Bayern Munich

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up