Curran doubles up to give Treaty their third win on the trot

Striker takes his tally for the season into double figures to keep Shannonsiders' playoff hopes alive as Bray wilt
Just two good: Treaty United celebrate Enda Curran’s second goal. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 21:58
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 0 Treaty United 2 

Enda Curran took his tally into doubles figures as Treaty stayed on course for a possible place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-offs this season.

The 2-0 success at the Carlisle Grounds saw United move up to fifth in the table above rivals Wexford. But the result looks to have effectively ended Bray’s play-off hopes for the 2022 season.

The Seagulls went into the contest looking for back to back wins for the first time since March having defeated Athlone Town 2-1 away last week. As for United, they travelled to Wicklow in search of their third success on the trot after victories over Cobh (2-0) and Longford (3-0).  

Wanderers made three changes with goalkeeper Michael Kelly, defender Kevin Knight and midfielder Dean Zambra – as captain – all coming in. Skipper Hugh Douglas made a welcome return on the bench after injury while new signing Joe Gorman – having left Treaty last month – also amongst the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Enda Curran and Martin Coughlan came in their first XI while Conor Melody and Joe Collins included among the reserves. New recruit Ben O’Riordan (from Cobh) was also named amongst the subs.

Having scored from two penalties last week against Longford, the Shannonsiders hit the front after just ten minutes. Curran was fouled in the box by Jack Hudson with the striker picking himself up to slot in the 12-yard dead-ball.

The hosts had chances after that. Jack Brady gathered Darragh Lynch’s 16th minute drive. The keeper then saved the striker’s header two minutes later. Brady thwarted Callum Thompson within seconds with a low parry.

At the other end, Curran glanced Ludden’s 28th minute corner wide. Almost immediately at the other end, Kurtis Byrne latched onto Kelly’s long punt but his lob over a stranded Brady dropped wide.

The United custodian was busy just after the restart when saving Byrne’s 50th minute free. A minute later, Darragh Lynch headed Kevin Knight’s centre narrowly wide.

The Limerick outfit doubled heir lead in the 52nd minute. From Ludden’s cross-field ball left to right, Curran struck a volley into the ground that bounced up and over Kelly on its way to the net for his tenth of the campaign.

To compound matters, Gorman was dismissed in the 85th minute after a verbal exchange with referee David Connolly.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Blackbyrne, Kevin Knight (Waters 64), McManus (Gorman half time); Thompson (Conor Knight 64), Zambra (Hollywood 70), Feeney, Fox; Byrne, Darragh Lynch (Colin Kelly 70).

Treaty United: Brady; Jack Lynch (O’Riordan 34), Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Devitt, Keane (Coustrain 65), Christopher (Collins 81), Coughlan, Armshaw (Melody 65); Curran (Edugon 82).

Referee: David Connolly (Kilkenny).

