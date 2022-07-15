Erik ten Hag believes Anthony Martial can be major asset for Manchester United

A big-money signing from Monaco in 2015, the 26-year-old had lost his way at Old Trafford in recent times and joined Sevilla on loan for the second half of last season.
Erik ten Hag believes Anthony Martial can be major asset for Manchester United
Erik ten Hag is keen to get the best out of Anthony Martial (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 14:24
Simon Peach

Erik ten Hag seemingly ended any doubt about Anthony Martial’s Manchester United future by backing the forward to get “even better” if he can stay focused and motivated.

A big-money signing from Monaco in 2015, the 26-year-old had lost his way at Old Trafford in recent times and joined Sevilla on loan for the second half of last season.

Martial’s unhappiness was laid bare by interim boss Ralf Rangnick but permanent successor Ten Hag appears keen to give the France international another chance at United.

The forward scored in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against Liverpool in Thailand and netted again as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I’m sure he can come back even better,” Ten Hag said after the first of United’s three matches in Australia.

“I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player.

“I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers his max then he will have production and it’s up to him.”

Ten Hag was pleased to see United’s hard work on the training ground in action again on Friday, when Marcus Rashford and Edmond Lupancu’s own goal wrapped up the comeback win.

A deflected Scott McTominay shot and Martial’s goal had turned the match on its head just before the break after the Red Devils fell behind in the fifth minute to a Chris Ikonomidis strike.

I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player

The finish was as good as United’s defending was poor but Ten Hag refused to pick out individuals for criticism.

“I don’t want to talk about the individual because I think it was from the start high up the pitch,” the Dutchman said.

“The wrong choices and then it ends up like a pack of cards. It’s not one individual, it is more the team who made mistakes.

“Second game, totally different approach from the opponent.

“They stand really back, really compact, we had to create by ourselves and from the left side it was not that easy.

Erik ten Hag was not concerned by United’s early defensive lapse (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“From the right side I was quite satisfied and we create a lot off the right side, four or five really good chances, we turned around the game, that was the really good thing, we don’t come down, we react and we deal with the setback.

“Sure (Jadon Sancho performed well) but I think the whole right side played really well because there’s a good connection between Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot and Bruno (Fernandes), Martial and also McTominay.”

David De Gea and Rapahel Varane were conspicuous by their absence from the matchday squad in Melbourne, but Ten Hag said the issues that kept them out were not serious.

“You saw against Liverpool (De Gea) fell out but he trains already,” he said. “He is back on the training pitch, no big worry.

“Raphael Varane also training but something small and I expect him back on the training pitch.”

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club
Wayne Hennessey File Photo Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessy on two-year deal from Burnley
Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Etihad Stadium Chelsea’s Nathan Aké deal off after Manchester City pull plug on transfer
Man UtdQuotesPlace: UK
Raphinha has completed his move to Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

Brazil winger Raphinha completes move from Leeds to Barcelona

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up