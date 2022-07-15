Jeff Hendrick relishing chance to work under 'The Guvnor'

He’s 31 next birthday, has clocked up over 500 appearances but Jeff Hendrick won’t flinch at learning from 'The Guvnor'.

Paul Ince rescued the Irish midfielder from his Newcastle United nightmare by brokering a deal to bring onboard to his Reading project for the season.

Ince himself was regarded as a midfield master in his heyday – driving Manchester United to success under Alex Ferguson before starring for Inter Milan, Liverpool and Wolves. He won 52 England caps too.

Hendrick could do with a flow of games in the Championship following two sluggish seasons at Newcastle.

Beginning his latest bout of respite in pre-season, as well as working under Ince in Berkshire, are both factors in the belief his career is facing an upturn.

“I have bumped into him through the years but everyone knows the career he has and the clubs he has played for,” Hendrick said of his new boss.

“He was a brilliant player and it’ll be brilliant if he can help me in any way. Even though I’m 30, you never stop learning.”

The 74-times capped playmaker is back in the Championship where he first came to prominence at Derby County a decade ago. That sealed him an eight-figure Premier League move to Burnley before he hooked up with Steve Bruce at Newcastle in 2020.

“I’ve played the vast majority of my games in the Championship, especially earlier in my career and last season I got a few games as well so it’s nothing new to me,” he explained.

“It a case of getting myself fit and being ready for the start of the season.

“I think that is the main thing. It is relentless, you can play good football and lose games but you can play maybe not so good and win the game.

“In the Championship, you come across a lot of different teams and different styles and you’ve just got to win any way possible.

“After my short time at QPR last season, a season-long loan is more ideal for me and gives me a chance to get to know the lads more and be around them for a whole season.”