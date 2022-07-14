Manchester United to sign £42m Martínez and work on De Jong deal

Manchester United are hopeful of completing the signing of the Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martínez this week after “successful” talks with the Dutch club in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The two clubs were locked in negotiations for several hours before reaching an agreement in principle for the 24-year-old centre-back, who is an Argentina international. Discussions will continue on Thursday, with the structure of the payment one issue to still iron out.

The fee will be €50m (£42m) plus add-ons for a player who has spent the past three seasons at Ajax under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new manager. Martínez has won two league titles and a Dutch Cup with Ajax since joining from Defensa y Justicia in Argentina in 2019.

United are, meanwhile, refusing to give up on their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong and have agreed a deal with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder after further talks. The overall package would cost United €85m with a guaranteed €75m plus the rest in add-ons.

Personal terms have not been agreed yet with De Jong still keen to stay at Barcelona.

Meanwhile Chelsea have indicated they are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United after holding talks with the Portugal forward’s representatives.

It is understood Chelsea were offered the opportunity to sign the 37-year-old by Jorge Mendes after Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave Old Trafford because of what he perceives as a lack of ambition in their summer transfer dealings. Mendes held talks with Todd Boehly over a potential transfer in recent weeks, with Chelsea’s American co-owner understood to have been intrigued by the idea of buying the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

However, it is believed that Chelsea – who completed the signing of Raheem Sterling on Wednesday from Manchester City for £50m – have rejected the opportunity after discussions with Thomas Tuchel. The manager plans to mould a versatile, fluid attack and, having allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan, has Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Sterling and Armando Broja as his main striking options. Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, has attracted strong interest from West Ham.

Chelsea are unlikely to add any more attacking reinforcements as Tuchel concentrates on strengthening his defence, although Chelsea are understood to still be in the market for a versatile forward who can also provide cover for Reece James at right wing-back.

Ronaldo has also been offered to Bayern Munich, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, although the German champions have said they will not pursue a player who scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season. Ronaldo cited family reasons after not returning to training at United last week and has not joined up with the squad for the pre-season tour.

According to reports in Portugal on Wednesday, an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia have offered Ronaldo a contract worth about £100m a season, but his preference is believed to be to stay in Europe and play in the Champions League.

Elsewhere the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. The centre-back is highly rated by the former Everton director of football Marcel Brands who is now at PSV and has been tracking Branthwaite for some time.

