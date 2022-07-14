Connolly moves to Serie B side Venezia chasing consistency 

Brighton and Hove Albion have implored Ireland international Aaron Connolly to attain consistency after approving a second loan of his career, this time to Serie B club Venezia for the season.

The Galwayman last season struggled for club and country, spending the second half on loan with Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Stephen Kenny had cited the attacker as integral to his Ireland plans but Connolly hasn’t featured for his country since being substituted at half-time of last September’s 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said of Connolly’s move to Venezia, who were relegated from Serie A last season: “Aaron is in a position where he wants to play regularly, and this is a great opportunity for him to get games in Italy with Venezia.

“There is no doubting his ability, which he showed when he came into the team, and he has shown at the very top level.

“The challenge for him is to grasp this opportunity to continue his development, show consistency in his levels of performance and fulfil that obvious potential.”

Connolly joined Brighton’s academy from Mervue United in 2016, going onto make his first team debut a year later in the Carabao Cup.

He scored twice on his full Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Tottenham, amassing 52 appearances and eight goals in total. Connolly signed a bumper four-year contract extension with the club in July 2020.