Aaron Bolger loving his football under the tutelage of Colin Healy 

The start of a blossoming relationship between Aaron Bolger and Colin Healy began six years ago with a stern welcome to professional football.

At opposite ends of their careers, rookie Bolger emerged onto the Tallaght Stadium turf to square up against his fellow substitute.

Healy was entering the twilight of his playing days, seven months out from halting a 20-year potpourri of 13 Ireland caps, nearly making the World Cup, a Scottish double with Celtic and the scars of horrendous injuries.

“The first memory of my Shamrock Rovers debut as a 16-year-old was getting clattered by Colin,” Bolger recalls of his current Cork City boss.

“I could have been at an English club by then but decided to remain here to play men’s football. That was my introduction.” How times were different. Healy’s arrival came after Cork City had sped five goals ahead early in the second half of the FAI quarter-final. They lifted the Cup, defended it and added the league to become double winners of 2017.

During the same period, Stephen Bradley couldn’t buy a break at Rovers, flirting dangerously with joining Stephen Kenny, Trevor Croly and Pat Fenlon as tried, tested but ultimately failed successors delegated with reviving Michael O’Neill’s rampant reign.

Tumult eventually landed at Cork’s door too and it was at their lowest ebb 12 months ago that Wicklow native Bolger became a Rebel.

Not only were City no longer the force of old but one win in nine league matches, against Athlone Town, had left them languishing in the bottom half of the First Division table.

An urgent jolt was essential for Healy to avoid his coaching career faltering before it had hardly started. Bolger’s need was a manager capable of rerouting a career that was drifting from its early promise.

“Colin trusted me,” affirms the 22-year-old. “We’d developed a good connection when he’d been my assistant coach with Ireland’s U19s. As a midfielder himself, he knew my strengths and weaknesses, especially what position would get the best out of me.” Bolger had looked lost on and off the pitch during the intervening period. A move to Cardiff City from Rovers in 2019, after he’d completed his Leaving Cert, was what he recounts as a learning curve.

Although working under an “old-style” manager in Neil Warnock presented an insight he wouldn’t change, first-team breakthroughs were non-existent. Back he came to line out for Rovers’ second string before trying another First Division outlet in Longford Town.

“Neither of those moves worked out,” he reflects. “At Longford, I got thrown all over the place, from left-wing to a central attacker. I can play as a number eight but my best position is as holding midfielder.” As is evidenced by him flourishing in City’s ascent to the summit.

Injury and suspension disrupted the first phase of his stay last season but he’s been an ever-present in the engine-room this term.

Even the goals that Bradley claimed Bolger were necessary for Bolger to be deemed the complete player have materialised.

His first for City – a stoppage-time winner in May at Athlone Town – was worth the wait.

Another finish from outside the box, with more precision than power, was executed in the recent romp at Treaty United.

“It’s about time,” he quips about getting on the scoresheet. “I’m playing the best football of my career. I wanted to enjoy my game again but needed the right manager.

“At that stage, I needed to kick on and it has happened since coming to Cork. This is a huge club and the set-up here is as professional as I experienced at Cardiff. We’re 18 games unbeaten and the pre-season aim of automatic promotion is in our hands.” Only a former Cork hero in John Caulfield has designs of derailing that journey.

Cork will join Galway in entering the final third of the season after Friday’s clash of the top two at Turner’s Cross – highlighting the penultimate meeting’s importance.

“It’s been a brilliant rivalry,” summarises Bolger about the duopoly with the only side to beat City, way back in February.

“We’ve been on each other’s tails all season but we want to get promotion directly, rather than the play-offs, because that’s a lottery.

“It doesn’t matter that a draw against Galway would keep us top. We’d be disappointed not to win in front of another big crowd.

“We put pressure on ourselves and, if you can’t get up for a game like this, then you shouldn’t be playing football.”