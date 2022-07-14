Dundalk defender Mark Connolly scoops Player of the Month award

“When I heard about it I told my mother, and she was buzzing! Any award in life or football is brilliant."
Dundalk defender Mark Connolly scoops Player of the Month award

Dundalk defender Mark Connolly has been named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Ireland Player of the Month for June.

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 13:42
John Fallon

Dundalk defender Mark Connolly has been named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Ireland Player of the Month for June.

In a vote of media personnel, he beat off competition from five other contenders, with Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney and Cork City’s goalkeeper David Harrington finishing second and third.

Clones native Connolly - who returned this season on loan from Dundee United - was at the heart of a Dundalk defence that kept five consecutive clean sheets during the month, one of which came in a 1-0 win at home to Shamrock Rovers.

“I am absolutely delighted”, said former Ireland U21 international Connolly, now 30.

“To get recognised that you’re doing something right from outside is always nice to hear.

“When I heard about it I told my mother, and she was buzzing! Any award in life or football is brilliant.

“It’s the old cliche but there’s a lot of boys in the dressing room who have been working hard so it’s not just down to myself. They’ve been working hard and making my job easier. The recognition is very nice.” Second-placed Dundalk are in action on Friday night, away to St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park, where they’ll seek to close the gap to Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table."

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park ‘Fresh and ready’ Marcus Rashford looks forward to new season
Thailand Soccer Manchester United Liverpool United in talks with Lisandro Martinez as boss Erik ten Hag seeks ‘proactivity’
France v Italy - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Group D - AESSEAL New York Stadium France go in search of Euro 2022 quarter-final spot on Bastille Day
<p>The Hoops manager revealed last month that he was operating his employment on a day-to-day basis following the shocking news of his eight-year old son’s illness.</p>

Thousands pledged to cancer charities following Bradley family fundraiser 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up