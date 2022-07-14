Dundalk defender Mark Connolly scoops Player of the Month award

Dundalk defender Mark Connolly has been named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Ireland Player of the Month for June.

In a vote of media personnel, he beat off competition from five other contenders, with Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney and Cork City’s goalkeeper David Harrington finishing second and third.

Clones native Connolly - who returned this season on loan from Dundee United - was at the heart of a Dundalk defence that kept five consecutive clean sheets during the month, one of which came in a 1-0 win at home to Shamrock Rovers.

“I am absolutely delighted”, said former Ireland U21 international Connolly, now 30.

“To get recognised that you’re doing something right from outside is always nice to hear.

“When I heard about it I told my mother, and she was buzzing! Any award in life or football is brilliant.

“It’s the old cliche but there’s a lot of boys in the dressing room who have been working hard so it’s not just down to myself. They’ve been working hard and making my job easier. The recognition is very nice.” Second-placed Dundalk are in action on Friday night, away to St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park, where they’ll seek to close the gap to Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table."