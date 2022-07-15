Graham Cummins: Don't expect fireworks when Cork City and Galway United clash

I don’t expect tonight’s clash between Cork City and Galway United will be the entertaining encounter one expects from the top two in the First Division.

Games between top teams in most leagues tend to be underwhelming. That’s because both are understandably more concerned about not losing than winning the fixture unless it comes in the final weeks of a campaign. A draw would leave both sides in a healthy position with months still to play. I'd imagine both managers would be of that opinion.

The players are obviously going to be nervous before this game no matter how experienced they are. Turner's Cross will be close to a sellout and it is only natural that players have butterflies in the dressing room and hearing the chants and cheers of supporters draining in.

Those nerves do affect a player’s performance. In tight games, a set piece can be often produce the decisive moment. Both Cork and Galway are a threat from set-plays and tend to use the tactic of a long-throw. A player will be hoping to avoid marking the opposition’s most dangerous attacker in one of these scenarios. Management will have detailed analysis and footage of set-plays and each player's movement at them. That allows the players time to study their marker and know what to expect from them.

The top two in Division 1 have made addictions this transfer window. Both have added to their strike force and Rob Manley and Louis Britton will be hoping to make a difference tonight. The latter caused a lot of controversy over his transfer from Bristol City to Cork City because of his loan spell with Waterford earlier this season.

Colin Healy was right to bring in a striker. It's an area that City lacked depth in. Britton has scored more league goals this season than both Cian Murphy and Ruairi Keating but that kind of form doesn’t necessarily mean he will start tonight.

In big games; managers often go with players they trust. The selection vote goes to guys who will work tirelessly for the team and know exactly what the manager expects of them. Britton is a new player and is still learning the ropes in terms of new surroundings and colleagues. The established City strikers will also understand the strengths and weaknesses of their teammates better and I don’t envisage Britton making a starting competitive debut against Galway.

Rob Manley marked his Galway debut with a goal against Cobh Ramblers last week. I must admit to being surprised at his switch from Bray Wanderers to John Caulfield’s side. He wasn’t pulling up any trees with a club that were struggling in the league to earn a move to one of the better sides in the division. His move is based on past achievements. Caulfield obviously thinks he is worth the gamble. Moving to a professional club, and one challenging for honours could give Manley the motivation and hunger to succeed. Being with a club that are struggling is difficult for a player, especially a striker.

Attackers rely on their team-mates for good service. He wasn’t getting that at Bray but he will get plenty of opportunities at Galway and should score a lot of goals. Like Britton; Manley might have to make his impact on Friday night's game off the bench. Substitutions will play a big part in this game because of the high temperatures expected. Those starting will be expected to work tirelessly and that is going to be more demanding in the heat. Both sides have the luxury now of having a strong bench as well as a starting eleven.

The top of the table clash won’t determine the destination of the title and which team will gain automatic promotion from the division. In fairness, the Premier Division would benefit from having both sides in it next year but only one can be guaranteed to be playing in the top-flight. There is very little between these sides - the result may be determined by who can control their nerves best.