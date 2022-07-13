Shane Long makes fairytale return to Reading FC 17 years on 

Republic of Ireland international Shane Long has completed a move to former side Reading FC, the club has announced.

Long joins the Royals on a one-year deal, having originally joined the club in 2005 from Cork City alongside fellow Irish striker, Kevin Doyle.

He was released by Southampton at the end of last season, after spending eight years at the club.

245 appearances and 37 goals later, the Irishman joins the Championship outfit on a free.

The Tipperary native joins Jeff Hendrick at the Madejski stadium and will link up with his international teammate when he trains for the first time tomorrow.

The Long and winding road,



That leads to your door… 🎵



⏳ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 13, 2022

On the signing, Royals boss Paul Ince said, "The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch.

"Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow."

Long has scored 17 goals in winning 88 caps for his native Republic of Ireland – the first of which came against Bolivia whilst still at Readig in 2007.

He featured in consecutive European Championships tournaments for his country in 2012 and 2016 and made his most recent appearance for the Republic against Qatar last year.