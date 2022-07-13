Shane Long makes fairytale return to Reading FC 17 years on 

Long and Kevin Doyle signed for the Royals in 2005 in a double move from Cork City FC
Shane Long makes fairytale return to Reading FC 17 years on 

GUESS WHO'S BACK: Shane Long of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 15:20
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland international Shane Long has completed a move to former side Reading FC, the club has announced. 

Long joins the Royals on a one-year deal, having originally joined the club in 2005 from Cork City alongside fellow Irish striker, Kevin Doyle.

He was released by Southampton at the end of last season, after spending eight years at the club. 

245 appearances and 37 goals later, the Irishman joins the Championship outfit on a free. 

The Tipperary native joins Jeff Hendrick at the Madejski stadium and will link up with his international teammate when he trains for the first time tomorrow. 

On the signing, Royals boss Paul Ince said, "The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. 

"Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow."

Long has scored 17 goals in winning 88 caps for his native Republic of Ireland – the first of which came against Bolivia whilst still at Readig in 2007. 

He featured in consecutive European Championships tournaments for his country in 2012 and 2016 and made his most recent appearance for the Republic against Qatar last year.

More in this section

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Raheem Sterling sends goodbye message to Man City as Chelsea deal edges closer
Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Leeds agree deal ‘in principle’ with Barcelona for sale of Raphinha
Liverpool Fans File Photo Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for CL final chaos French Senate report finds
UCD v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemians' midfielder Dawson Devoy moves to MK Dons

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up