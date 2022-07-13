Raheem Sterling sends goodbye message to Man City as Chelsea deal edges closer

Raheem Sterling has said he will leave Manchester City 'a man' after his move to Chelsea edged closer and he announced the end of his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium
FAREWELL: Raheem Sterling enjoyed seven successful seasons at Manchester City. Pic: John Walton/PA

Mark Mann Bryans

Raheem Sterling has said he will leave Manchester City “a man” after his move to Chelsea edged closer and he announced the end of his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old posted a goodbye message on social media as an expected transfer to join Chelsea neared completion.

Sterling announced his exit from the Etihad with a thank-you to those he was worked with at the club.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” he posted on Twitter.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

“What a ride it’s been.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs as it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

“I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave a man. Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015, winning four league titles and scoring 131 goals in 339 games across all competitions.

Sterling started his professional career at Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA)

He was in and out of the City team towards the end of last season and did not start either leg of their Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid or the Premier League title-clincher against Aston Villa on the final day.

The England international is set to become the second long-serving City player to depart for London this summer after Gabriel Jesus completed a move to Arsenal.

The pair scored 30 goals between them last season but Pep Guardiola will be hoping to offset that loss following the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window.

Sterling would be Chelsea’s first major signing of the summer as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looks to inject fresh impetus into an already impressive forward line.

<p>FINAL ACT: Dawson Devoy of Bohemians shoots to score his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Bohemians at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile</p>

Bohemians' midfielder Dawson Devoy moves to MK Dons

