Bohemians' midfielder Dawson Devoy moves to MK Dons

Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy is moving to English League One side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The Ireland U21 international is the reigning PFAI Young Player of the Year.

He scored 11 goals and made 12 assists in 88 games with the club since making his debut in 2019.

He played in all six games of Bohs’ run in the Europa Conference League, which saw him win the July SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month Award.

In a statement Bohs wished Devoy luck.

"Everyone at Dalymount Park wishes Dawson the very best of luck with his move to MK Dons where he will join up with Warren O’Hora, another player who came through the youth system at Bohemians before starring for our first team under Keith Long."

Speaking to the MK Dons website, Devoy said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play. It’s a good group here and one that looks like its going places – I can’t get wait to get going.”

Head coach Liam Manning said: “Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career and now it’s about turning that potential into consistent performances."

Devoy will join fellow Irish players Warren O'Hora and Darragh Burns at the League One outfit.

MK Dons, who last year boasted Spurs loanee Troy Parrott in their ranks, finished third in the League One table, missing out on promotion after losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the playoff semi-final.