John Fallon: Time for England to bring it home

Early days yet but Troy Parrott’s show of strength on Tottenham’s pre-season tour in Korea has to be a fillip for Ireland.
The great white hope to become Robbie Keane’s heir has endured mixed fortunes since bursting on the scene at 16, last season’s loan at MK Dons his first fruitful one after a couple of disappointments at Millwall and Ipswich Town.
He’s 20 now and getting his first opportunity to show Antonio Conte his prowess.
The manager’s commitment to the Italian mantra of marginal fitness gains is legendary, as his players discovered on the first day of touring the home city of their star Son Heung-min.
Two hours of training at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium wasn’t enough, for Conte ordered a race of 42 pitch lengths, equating to almost 5 kilometres.
The endurance test amid stifling humidity had Heung-min, Harry Kane and Matt Doherty sprawling on the turf, gasping for air and water, but Parrott was unperturbed in completing the task.
The 20-year-old had vowed to rest following his Nations League exploits for Ireland in June but had little downtime and is enjoying the benefits. Chances are Conte will send the Irishman out on loan again to at least Championship level but a run-out for Spurs in Saturday’s friendly against Seville could influence his final decision.