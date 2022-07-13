John Fallon: Time for England to bring it home

It’s already started but when will we ever hear the end? Apparently, football is coming home and there’s no Italian spoilers this time.

Precisely a year on from last summer’s Wembley whimper, the expectation of a nation is heaped on the women’s team.

Almost five million domestic viewers watched live the latest teaser of England’s senior trophy drought imminently ending, an 8-0 destruction of Group A rivals Norway in Brighton on Monday.

Hype surrounding this team has throttled into turbo-drive. Two wins from two means the champions-in-waiting can pluck an entire new starting team from their squad of 23 for Friday’s final pool game, aware the result against Kenny Shiels’s Northern Ireland cannot dislodge them from top spot.

Their core group will have had nine days of rest before their quarter-final — further fuel to nourish the prevailing belief that either Spain or Germany are just skittles to be floored on the yellow-brick road to Wembley.

It doesn’t bear thinking about.

The stated justification for ever opening the Aviva Stadium to the women’s team revolves around a prestigious, rather than pressurised game, and a friendly against the Auld Enemy in 2023 meets the criteria.

Ireland, hopefully by then qualified for the World Cup via the convoluted play-off series, would be hosting the European champions — replete with their trophy.

“We didn’t fear anyone coming into the tournament,” declared England’s captain Laura Williamson, of Arsenal, yesterday . “We go into every game to win it. Of course, a win like (against Norway) doesn’t do any harm to the confidence, does it?”

Certainly not, nor does it curb explosions of expectation, burnished by enjoying home advantage.

Whether England can cope with that burden, coupled with doubts over their comparative squad depth, will determine whether they can ditch the bridesmaids’ tags.

Semi-final exits in the last three major tournaments isn’t far off their male equivalents’ recent record for attracting bottler jibes. Listening first-hand to the soundbites of sanctimony, primarily from outside the camp to be fair, is building this tilt up for a fall like no other.

Their cheerleaders may have reason to feel this one is different by hope not being fatal.

Defensively, through midfield and up to a certain point of attack, England possess world-class quality.

They are entitled to elevate the peer review to global, for seven of the quarter-finalists at the last World Cup in 2019 were European.

Down their spine, bedrocks populate. Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze at the back — onto Williamson, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway in the engine-room — augmented by Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp supporting the striker.

Beth Mead on the right side of attack is the gleaming pearl so far; her winner against Austria followed by a hat-trick in the numbing of Norway.

It’s the bookends where creaks could weaken their ability to stay on their feet and last the distance through three knockout ties for ultimate glory.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has hardly been tested over 180 minutes, getting called upon to make just two saves throughout, most recently none on Monday.

Her season just gone for Manchester United was rated as no better than average, with some howlers prominent, including in the 6-1 annihilation by champions Chelsea. Her experience shaded selection over Ellie Roebuck from her Manchester rivals but at just 5’7”, her height and sharpness will gain their first examination by the Germans or Spanish next Wednesday.

Equally suspect at the opposite end is Ellen White. Star strikers are in abundance at the 16-nation showpiece, yet the Manchester City forward wouldn’t share the company of fellow forward Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Pernille Harder (Denmark) and Stina Blacksteinius (Sweden) for calibre.

Arguably Alexandra Popp of Germany or Spanish poacher Esther González will provide a superior threat up top for the opposition in the quarter-final.

Thankfully, 33-year-old White stuck away two of her chances on Monday. Perhaps opening night nerves conspired to her wastefulness against Austria.

Limited alternatives feed the counterpoint about England’s resources. Chloe Kelly and Nikita

Parris have spurned plenty of platforms to flourish, shoving Alessio Russo of United into the frame to be on standby from the bench for Plan B.

In their favour, however, is having a leader unwilling to indulge the presumptive noises engulfing the squad.

Sarina Wiegman has been described as more German than Dutch by the English media for her deadpan responses to questions seeking effusiveness for the landmark seemingly awaiting on July 31.

She speaks from a position of authority from guiding her homeland to Euro gold at the last version five years ago. That was against the odds. Not this time.

England went all out to headhunt the best of the business in succession to Phil Neville, handpicking Wiegman to deliver their strategic target. Ending 66 years of hurt is not an

aspiration anymore — detailed in their 2020 targets is a major title by 2024.

In their eyes at least, that time has come. It’s difficult to know if our neighbours rejoicing or recriminating is a more palatable outcome.

Conte verdict on Spurs powerhouse Parrott looms

Early days yet but Troy Parrott’s show of strength on Tottenham’s pre-season tour in Korea has to be a fillip for Ireland.

The great white hope to become Robbie Keane’s heir has endured mixed fortunes since bursting on the scene at 16, last season’s loan at MK Dons his first fruitful one after a couple of disappointments at Millwall and Ipswich Town.

He’s 20 now and getting his first opportunity to show Antonio Conte his prowess.

The manager’s commitment to the Italian mantra of marginal fitness gains is legendary, as his players discovered on the first day of touring the home city of their star Son Heung-min.

Two hours of training at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium wasn’t enough, for Conte ordered a race of 42 pitch lengths, equating to almost 5 kilometres.

The endurance test amid stifling humidity had Heung-min, Harry Kane and Matt Doherty sprawling on the turf, gasping for air and water, but Parrott was unperturbed in completing the task.

The 20-year-old had vowed to rest following his Nations League exploits for Ireland in June but had little downtime and is enjoying the benefits. Chances are Conte will send the Irishman out on loan again to at least Championship level but a run-out for Spurs in Saturday’s friendly against Seville could influence his final decision.

Caulfield derby will be crucial in title hunt

While the Premier Division title race seems a done deal already, the shootout for the one guaranteed team to join them next season is transpiring into an epic battle.

Cork City and Galway United have swapped the summit spot throughout the campaign and it will change again on Friday if John Caulfield’s Tribesmen repeat their trick of silencing a rocking Turners Cross.

Colin Healy’s side haven’t lost in 18 matches since that 1-0 reverse in the second game of the campaign back in February. Exacting revenge in the next meeting in the final game before the summer break was the start of Cork assuming control and they enjoy a one-point lead with a match less played.

Waterford’s position sitting on the frontrunners’ shoulders threatened to make it a three-horse race but back-to-back defeats has widened the gap to 10 points.

Any hope they have of regaining ground for the run-in hinges on winning both remaining matches against Cork and the last with Galway.

Friday’s duel, the penultimate meeting, will therefore be crucial. Stretching the buffer to four points, with a game less played, is a huge incentive for City before what’s shaping up to be another near sell-out crowd. A cracker at the Cross beckons.