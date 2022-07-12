Irish international Josh Cullen completes move to Burnley 

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has completed his move to Burnley from Anderlecht on a three-year deal, reuniting with his former boss Vincent Kompany.

The ex-Manchester City defender has hailed the capture of “intelligent midfielder” as integral to his bid to bounce the Clarets straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt. They open their Championship campaign at Huddersfield Town on July 30.

“Josh is a hard-working and brave player that will give everything for the team and the club,” Kompany said after the €3.5m deal was finalised.

“He is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side.”

Cullen, 26, said: “I’m really happy. It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just happy it’s all done and dusted.

“The season will come around fast now. I can’t wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kicks off in a few weeks’ time.”

West Ham United, Cullen’s first club, will receive 20% of the fee as part of the sell-on clause they inserted in the €500,000 sale to Anderlecht in October 2020.

It was after that move that the Essex-born player established himself in the Ireland team –started all eight of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers last year – and has remained as one of Stephen Kenny’s regulars.