Chris McCann keen to make the most of Rovers' European journey

Uefa Champions League first qualifying round, second leg

Hibernians, Malta (0) v Shamrock Rovers (3).

Tuesday, Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali (7pm Irish time).

Nine years on from his first involvement in European competition, relishing the experience rather than being indifferent to it is a novelty for Chris McCann.

The midfielder was reunited with his Burnley boss Owen Coyle during the squad overhaul Wigan Athletic engineered in the summer of 2013.

Shocking Manchester City in the FA Cup final couldn’t prevent their stars such as James McCarthy fleeing the relegated club and the job entrusted to McCann was instant promotion.

The prize of Europa League participation wasn’t on the priority list amid the panic to restore their place at the top table of the Premier League so midweek slogs to Russia, Slovenia and Belgium imbued a sense of dread. McCann’s nightmare was summed up by incurring a red card in the defeat to Maribor.

Life works at a different pace in a different environment nowadays for the Ashbourne native. Facing his 35th birthday next week, he’s back on home soil adopting a more relaxed approach.

The Ireland cap that his spell in the Premier League for Burnley merited eluded him but, before he wanders towards the sunset of retirement, history is in the hands of his Shamrock Rovers squad.

They’re in Malta to complete the Champions League job they began last week with aplomb by racking up a resounding three-goal lead, the precursor to another six weeks at least of European fare.

Presuming the back-to-back title winners don’t capitulate on the artificial surface of the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali, they’ll have a second round tie in Europe’s primary competition awaiting next week. That’s likely to be against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, 2-0 leaders over Montenegrin outfit Sutjeska from their first-leg.

They are guaranteed another two ties, four games, even if they falter at that point, due to Uefa’s system of parachuting the champions into their subsidiary Europa and Conference League competitions.

Progression from one of those ties will secure a spot in the group phase, ensuring another six matches and anything between €3-€5m in prize-money for the club depending on points and results over that stretch.

“From the get-go, one of the reasons I came here was the opportunity to play European football,” explained McCann, who played for Atlanta United and DC United in an MLS stopover between stints in England.

“It’s nice to be at the right end of the table fighting for trophies and for cups. The carrot at the end of the stick is getting into Europe and playing in these competitions, travelling to these places.

“Previously for myself, it was more a case of being in Europe rather than taking it all in – enjoying what it’s all about and the prestige that comes with it. Now, you really start to take stock of what it means to the club, fans and the league itself.

“Wigan had just been relegated, there was a lot of player turnover and coming back to play in a league game on Sunday after a Thursday European tie wasn’t something players were used to. The Championship is a difficult league anyway.

“That’s not the case here. Rovers’ lads have regular European football, so are adjusted to how it works between travel and playing regularly.”

McCann has competition tonight from Jack Byrne, the fellow midfielder who has overcome a troublesome calf injury. Graham Burke, also sidelined for six weeks, is another creator confirmed to feature by Stephen Bradley.

“It’s just great to have both back because it’s an important part of the season,” said the manager about the pair of Ireland internationals. “They’re two big players for us.”

Hibernians looked every bit the side ravaged by suspensions, injuries and pre-season rustiness when they were left scrambling by Rovers’ fast start in last Tuesday’s first leg.

New recruit Terrence Groothusen almost halved the 2-0 deficit when introduced at half-time but Rory Gaffney’s crucial third goal was enough to bring an end to Stefano Sanderra’s reign. Italian Andrea Pisanu was installed at the weekend as his successor.

“I’m sure he’ll put his own stamp on it but it takes time to happen,” said Bradley, whose own appointment six years ago was also between European legs.

“We’re playing on astroturf and the conditions will be hot but there will be no excuses.

“We’re here to do a job. Whether the pitch is dry, wet, grass or astro, it doesn’t matter. We’re here to win the game.”