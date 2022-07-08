Longford pay the penalty twice as Treaty seal comfortable three points

The sides had cancelled each other out in two previous scoreless draws, and it was heading that way until Tommy Barrett’s side found breakthrough
Holding his nerve: Treaty United's Marc Ludden put a smile on manager Tommy Barrett's face with the opener against Longford. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 21:50
Tom Clancy

Treaty United 3-0 Longford Town 

Treaty United secured a precious three points with a second-half blitz of Longford Town. 

These sides had cancelled each other out in two previous scoreless draws, and it was heading that way until Tommy Barrett’s side found a breakthrough before the hour mark.

Willie Armshaw weaved into the area on 56 minutes before being tripped for a penalty. Marc Ludden dispatched it low to the net.

The second goal arrived from a similar route – a penalty. This time, substitute Enda Curran was fouled by Sam Verdon, deemed a clear goalscoring opportunity by Ray Matthews, meaning that Verdon lasted just four minutes on the pitch.

Curran found the net despite a strong hand from Luke Dennison. The loss sees Wexford and Treaty close on Gary Cronin’s side – with just three points in hand following two defeats in three.

Treaty had looked most likely in a largely forgettable opening half, through Armshaw. The pacy winger had the best chance of the first period, sending a shot from outside the area narrowly wide. He looked confident having found the net in the win over Cobh seven days ago.

The result was rubber-stamped on 83 minutes with Curran doubled his tally. Ludden dummied a shot out wide before whipping a trademark cross onto the head of Curran to who made no mistake from six-yards.

Longford enjoyed plenty of possession but could rarely make former keeper Jack Brady work. The result keeps Treaty in the promotion picture, albeit outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

Treaty United: Brady; Lynch ©, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Melody (Curran 57), Devitt, Collins (Coughlan 57), Keane (Quinlivan 89), Armshaw (Coustrain 75); Christopher (Kirrane 89).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell (Adeyemo 70), Barker, Barnett ©; Chambers (McMenamy 62), O’Brien, Power (Dunne 70), Robinson, Molloy (Verdon 62); Magerusan (Warfield 85).

Referee: R. Matthews

