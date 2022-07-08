Longford pay the penalty twice as Treaty seal comfortable three points

Treaty United 3-0 Longford Town

Treaty United secured a precious three points with a second-half blitz of Longford Town.

These sides had cancelled each other out in two previous scoreless draws, and it was heading that way until Tommy Barrett’s side found a breakthrough before the hour mark.

Willie Armshaw weaved into the area on 56 minutes before being tripped for a penalty. Marc Ludden dispatched it low to the net.

The second goal arrived from a similar route – a penalty. This time, substitute Enda Curran was fouled by Sam Verdon, deemed a clear goalscoring opportunity by Ray Matthews, meaning that Verdon lasted just four minutes on the pitch.

Curran found the net despite a strong hand from Luke Dennison. The loss sees Wexford and Treaty close on Gary Cronin’s side – with just three points in hand following two defeats in three.

Treaty had looked most likely in a largely forgettable opening half, through Armshaw. The pacy winger had the best chance of the first period, sending a shot from outside the area narrowly wide. He looked confident having found the net in the win over Cobh seven days ago.

The result was rubber-stamped on 83 minutes with Curran doubled his tally. Ludden dummied a shot out wide before whipping a trademark cross onto the head of Curran to who made no mistake from six-yards.

Longford enjoyed plenty of possession but could rarely make former keeper Jack Brady work. The result keeps Treaty in the promotion picture, albeit outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

Treaty United: Brady; Lynch ©, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Melody (Curran 57), Devitt, Collins (Coughlan 57), Keane (Quinlivan 89), Armshaw (Coustrain 75); Christopher (Kirrane 89).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell (Adeyemo 70), Barker, Barnett ©; Chambers (McMenamy 62), O’Brien, Power (Dunne 70), Robinson, Molloy (Verdon 62); Magerusan (Warfield 85).

Referee: R. Matthews